Epigenomics AG Issues Convertible Bonds

|
9/8/2017 8:35:21 AM
Berlin (Germany) and Germantown, MD (U.S.A.), September 8, 2017 - Epigenomics AG (FSE: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY), or the "Company", today announced that it has issued convertible bonds with a nominal value of EUR 7.1 million to Cathay Fortune International Company Limited (CFIC) excluding pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders. The issuance of the convertible bonds, as agreed in the Business Combination Agreement on April 26, 2017 between Epigenomics and CFIC and published in the offer document for the voluntary public takeover offer on June 8, 2017, provides an immediate cash inflow of approximately EUR 6.5 million to the Company.
The bonds were issued at 91% of their nominal amount, carry no interest, have a term until December 31, 2018 and are convertible into up to 994,397 shares of Epigenomics.
Further details regarding terms and conditions in connection with the issuance of convertible bonds according to the agreement with CFIC were provided in the offer document for the voluntary public takeover offer on June 8, 2017.
About Epigenomics
Epigenomics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood-based detection of cancers using its proprietary DNA methylation biomarker technology. The company develops and commercializes diagnostic products across multiple cancer indications with high medical need. Epigenomics' lead product, Epi proColon, is a blood-based screening test for the detection of colorectal cancer. Epi proColon has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently marketed in the United States, Europe, and China and selected other countries. Epigenomics' second product, Epi proLung(R), is in development as a blood-based test for lung cancer detection.
For more information, visit www.epigenomics.com.
Contact:
Epigenomics AG, Investor Relations, Peter Vogt, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin, Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 386, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, E-Mail: ir@epigenomics.com
comments powered by