Biotech And Money Awards Gala Dinner 2017
9/8/2017 8:24:16 AM
On 14th September, 250 leading lights, emerging stars, C-suite executives, impactful investors and powerful stakeholders will be attending the Biotech and Money’s 2017 Awards Gala Dinner to celebrate and recognise the achievements of the UK’s Life Science sector over the last 12 months at one of London’s finest banqueting halls; Merchant Taylor’s Hall.
Each year the Awards recognise the UK and Ireland’s greatest funding, investment and deal making successes in the sector through 12 hotly contested Awards.
Winners will be decided through a pre-ceremony online vote and an onsite electronic vote by all Dinner attendees, providing a unique and genuine peer-to-peer experience.
This year’s 90+ finalists were whittled down from hundreds of nominations by our 70+ strong judging faculty and we’re delighted that London’s prestigious Merchant Taylors Hall will play host to these finalists and their investor and advisor network, as they vie to take home an Award and the prestige associated with winning.
Neil Darkes, Co-CEO, Biotech and Money, said: “There are very few occasions in a year when life science Executives have the opportunity to recognise, and be recognised for their achievements. The 2017 Biotech and Money Assembly and Awards is one of those occasions and we look forward to providing the occasion that they deserve.”
To find out more and to secure your place please visit http://www.biotechandmoney.com/gala-dinner
For more information, contact: Ewa Campbell Chief Marketing Officer, Biotech and Money E: ewa@biotechandmoney.com T: +44 (0)20 3637 5908 ext. 203
Notes to Editors
About Biotech and Money
Biotech and Money is an influential community of senior life science decision makers. Through our impactful events, powerful thought leadership content and unique networking opportunities, we exist to forge a fundamentally better way to promote and facilitate investment, financing, partnerships and deal making in healthcare. Visit www.biotechandmoney.com.
