 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Biotech And Money Awards Gala Dinner 2017



9/8/2017 8:24:16 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
On 14th September, 250 leading lights, emerging stars, C-suite executives, impactful investors and powerful stakeholders will be attending the Biotech and Money’s 2017 Awards Gala Dinner to celebrate and recognise the achievements of the UK’s Life Science sector over the last 12 months at one of London’s finest banqueting halls; Merchant Taylor’s Hall.

Each year the Awards recognise the UK and Ireland’s greatest funding, investment and deal making successes in the sector through 12 hotly contested Awards.

Winners will be decided through a pre-ceremony online vote and an onsite electronic vote by all Dinner attendees, providing a unique and genuine peer-to-peer experience.

This year’s 90+ finalists were whittled down from hundreds of nominations by our 70+ strong judging faculty and we’re delighted that London’s prestigious Merchant Taylors Hall will play host to these finalists and their investor and advisor network, as they vie to take home an Award and the prestige associated with winning.

Neil Darkes, Co-CEO, Biotech and Money, said: “There are very few occasions in a year when life science Executives have the opportunity to recognise, and be recognised for their achievements. The 2017 Biotech and Money Assembly and Awards is one of those occasions and we look forward to providing the occasion that they deserve.”

To find out more and to secure your place please visit http://www.biotechandmoney.com/gala-dinner

ENDS

For more information, contact: Ewa Campbell Chief Marketing Officer, Biotech and Money E: ewa@biotechandmoney.com T: +44 (0)20 3637 5908 ext. 203

Notes to Editors

About Biotech and Money

Biotech and Money is an influential community of senior life science decision makers. Through our impactful events, powerful thought leadership content and unique networking opportunities, we exist to forge a fundamentally better way to promote and facilitate investment, financing, partnerships and deal making in healthcare. Visit www.biotechandmoney.com.

Read at BioSpace.com

Related News

comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 