NicOx SA (COX.PA) First Half 2017 Business And Financial Update
9/8/2017 8:23:49 AM
Nicox S.A. (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), the international ophthalmic company, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2017, and provided an update on its activities.
"The first half of 2017 was marked by significant developments across our core programs" commented Michele Garufi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nicox. "The recent FDA approval of the ZERVIATE(TM) NDA brings us one step closer to our objective of securing a commercialisation partner for this innovative ophthalmic product for the U.S. market. For VYZULTA(TM), our partner Bausch + Lomb has resolved the FDA's concerns surrounding their Tampa manufacturing plant and rapidly submitted a response to the CRL received in August."
