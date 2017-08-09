 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

American Brain Tumor Association Names Kelly Sitkin As Chief Advancement Officer



9/8/2017 8:13:47 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA) announced today that Kelly Sitkin has been selected as the nonprofit's new Chief Advancement Officer. Sitkin will be responsible for the overall execution of an integrated development and volunteer network strategy for the ABTA. 

Kelly Sitkin

"This is a pivotal time for the ABTA and we are very pleased to have Kelly join our team. Her leadership of our fundraising and volunteer efforts and initiatives will ensure our continued ability to provide support to patients and caregivers and critical funding of brain tumor research," said Elizabeth Wilson, ABTA President and CEO.

Sitkin has more than 15 years of development experience including strategic planning, major gift solicitation, community-based fundraising and board development.  Most recently Sitkin served as the Assistant Director for the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center where she managed Development and External Relations. Previous roles include that of Director of Annual Giving and Outreach for the CarboneCancer Center and Director of Development for the University of Wisconsin Foundation. Sitkin holds a BA in marketing from Huntingdon College, Montgomery, AL, and has held membership in and maintains professional associations with several national fundraising organizations including the Association of Fundraising Professionals and the National Association of Cancer Center Development Officers.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN BRAIN TUMOR ASSOCIATION
Founded in 1973, the American Brain Tumor Association was the first national patient advocacy organization committed to funding brain tumor research and providing support and education programs for people of all tumor types and all ages.
For more information, visit www.abta.org or call 800-886-ABTA (2282).       

American Brain Tumor Association

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-brain-tumor-association-names-kelly-sitkin-as-chief-advancement-officer-300516006.html

SOURCE American Brain Tumor Association

Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 