CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA) announced today that Kelly Sitkin has been selected as the nonprofit's new Chief Advancement Officer. Sitkin will be responsible for the overall execution of an integrated development and volunteer network strategy for the ABTA.

"This is a pivotal time for the ABTA and we are very pleased to have Kelly join our team. Her leadership of our fundraising and volunteer efforts and initiatives will ensure our continued ability to provide support to patients and caregivers and critical funding of brain tumor research," said Elizabeth Wilson, ABTA President and CEO.

Sitkin has more than 15 years of development experience including strategic planning, major gift solicitation, community-based fundraising and board development. Most recently Sitkin served as the Assistant Director for the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center where she managed Development and External Relations. Previous roles include that of Director of Annual Giving and Outreach for the CarboneCancer Center and Director of Development for the University of Wisconsin Foundation. Sitkin holds a BA in marketing from Huntingdon College, Montgomery, AL, and has held membership in and maintains professional associations with several national fundraising organizations including the Association of Fundraising Professionals and the National Association of Cancer Center Development Officers.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN BRAIN TUMOR ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1973, the American Brain Tumor Association was the first national patient advocacy organization committed to funding brain tumor research and providing support and education programs for people of all tumor types and all ages.

For more information, visit www.abta.org or call 800-886-ABTA (2282).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-brain-tumor-association-names-kelly-sitkin-as-chief-advancement-officer-300516006.html

SOURCE American Brain Tumor Association