Inivata Announces Appointment Of Dr. Jamie Platt As Chief Operations Officer

Research Triangle Park, NC and Cambridge, UK, September 8, 2017 -- Inivata, a global clinical cancer genomics company utilizing an industry-leading liquid biopsy platform to transform patient care, today announces the appointment of Dr Jamie Platt as Chief Operations Officer. Jamie will be based at Research Triangle Park, NC, and will drive operational excellence across the organization, including both the UK and the US CLIA laboratories.

Jamie brings 15 years of successful clinical diagnostics laboratory leadership experience, having directed the development and validation of numerous high complexity sequencing assays in the clinical areas of Oncology, Infectious Disease and Molecular Genetics. During her tenure at Quest Diagnostics, she drove the early Advanced Sequencing strategy and product portfolio, and further ensured operational success by leveraging industrial-grade high-throughput automation, Six Sigma and Lean.

Jamie received her Ph.D. in Molecular and Cellular Biology from Oregon State University and completed postdoctoral training in population genetics at the University of California, Berkeley.

Michael Stocum, Chief Executive Officer of Inivata, said, "Jamie's appointment is another step in the expansion of Inivata's leadership team as we continue to build our commercial and operational capabilities. She has an exceptional background, both in business and science, and I am confident that she will make a significant contribution to our success in bringing the benefits of our InVision(TM) platform to physicians, patients and partners."

Dr Jamie Platt, Chief Operations Officer, said, "It's an exciting time to be joining Inivata. The Company's InVision liquid biopsy platform is exceptionally sensitive and I look forward to working with the team as we build on its potential, not just in helping physicians to stratify and better treat patients, but in expanding the use of liquid biopsies in monitoring and future applications."

About Inivata

Inivata is a global clinical cancer genomics company utilizing a proprietary, industry-leading liquid biopsy platform to transform patient care. Using a simple blood test (liquid biopsy), the analysis of ctDNA is a new lower-cost, less invasive, highly sensitive method for oncologists to diagnose and monitor cancer progression and treatment. The InVision(TM) liquid biopsy platform is based on pioneering research from the Rosenfeld Lab at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute (CRUK-CI), University of Cambridge, combines industry-leading sensitivity with a select multi-gene panel to provide clinically actionable information to clinicians. Inivata has established collaborations with world-leading cancer centers and academic institutions, and is partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The Company has a CLIA lab in Research Triangle Park, NC and laboratories in Cambridge, UK. For more information, please go to www.inivata.com. Follow us on Twitter @Inivata.

