Motif BioSciences, Inc. To Host Investor And Analyst Event On September 20, 2017 In New York

Motif Bio plc (AIM:MTFB) (Nasdaq:MTFB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialising in developing novel antibiotics, today announces that the Company will host an Investor and Analyst Event on Wednesday, September 20, 2017, in New York from 8:00 am – 10:00 am ET, 1.00pm – 3.00pm UK time, 2.00pm – 4.00pm CET.



The event will focus on describing the unmet needs of hospitalised patients with serious and life-threatening infections and highlight the key attributes of iclaprim that, if approved, may offer advantages over current standard of care antibiotics in three well-defined groups of patients.

A faculty of infectious disease experts and Motif Bio senior management will describe the clinical and economic challenges that can lead to poor outcomes in high-risk, difficult-to-treat hospitalised patients with serious infections. The potential role that iclaprim can play in these patients will be described.

The agenda will include:

Introduction

Graham G. Lumsden, Chief Executive Officer, Motif Bio



Iclaprim Overview & REVIVE-1 (Ph. 3) Results

David Huang, PhD, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Motif Bio

William D. O’Riordan, MD, FACEP, Chief Medical Officer, eStudySite, San Diego, CA

HABP Treatment Considerations & Unmet Needs

Thomas M. File, Jr., MD, MSc, MACP, FIDSA, FCCP Chair, Infectious Disease Division, Summa Health, Akron, OH

Challenges in Managing Hospitalised ABSSSI Patients with Renal Impairment

Francis Natale, PharmD, Director of Pharmacy, Methodist Hospital Division, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA

Thomas Holland, MD, MSc-GH, Duke University School of Medicine & Clinical Research Institute, Durham, NC



Economic Burden of High Risk Hospitalised ABSSSI Patients

Tom Lodise, PhD, PharmD, Albany College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, Albany, NY

Commercial Market Opportunity

Lynda Berne, M.S., M.B.A., Commercial Head, Motif Bio

About Motif Bio

Motif Bio plc (AIM:MTFB) (Nasdaq:MTFB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of novel antibiotics designed to be effective against serious and life-threatening infections in hospitalised patients caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria, including MRSA. The Company’s lead product candidate, iclaprim, is being developed for high-risk MRSA patient populations. The first proposed indication, and near-term commercial opportunity, is for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), one of the most common bacterial infections, with 3.6 million patients hospitalised annually in the U. S. The Company believes that iclaprim may be suitable for first-line empiric therapy in ABSSSI patients, especially those with renal impairment, with or without diabetes. Unlike current standard of care antibiotics, in clinical trials to date, nephrotoxicity has not been observed with iclaprim and dosage adjustment has not been required in patients with renal impairment.

Iclaprim has an underutilised mechanism of action compared to other antibiotics. Clinical and microbiology data indicate iclaprim has a targeted Gram-positive spectrum of activity, low propensity for resistance development, fixed dose administration and favourable tolerability profile. Additionally, data support that the inactive metabolites of iclaprim clear through the kidneys. The Company also plans to develop iclaprim for hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP), including ventilator associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP), as there is a high unmet need for new therapies in this indication. A Phase 2 trial was conducted to study iclaprim in patients with HABP. Iclaprim has been studied in an animal model of chronic pulmonary MRSA infection which mimics the pathophysiology observed in patients with cystic fibrosis. Results from this study will be presented at IDWeek on October 6, 2017 in San Diego. Iclaprim has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation from the FDA together with Fast Track status. Upon acceptance by the FDA of a New Drug Application (NDA), iclaprim will receive Priority Review status and, if approved as a New Chemical Entity, will be eligible for 10 years of market exclusivity in the U.S. from the date of first approval, under the Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now Act (the GAIN Act). In Europe, 10 years of data exclusivity is anticipated.

