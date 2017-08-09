Xeris Pharma Appoints John P. Schmid To Board Of Directors

Chicago, IL and Austin, TX, Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing improved and differentiated injectable therapeutics for multiple indications including diabetes, announced the appointment of John P. Schmid to the Company's Board of Directors. "We are delighted to welcome John to the Xeris Board," said Paul Edick, President & CEO. "John is an accomplished executive with an impressive track record in the healthcare and biotech industry. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that comes from building successful life science businesses including taking two companies public and generating significant shareholder value. John will play a key role as Xeris continues executing our vision to develop and commercialize our novel XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies.”

About John P. Schmid:

John Schmid has over 30 years of experience in financial and executive management in the biotech industry and has raised over $900 million in private and public equity and debt financings. He is currently an independent Board Member and Audit Chair for Neos Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NEOS) and AnaptysBio (Nasdaq: ANAB). Mr. Schmid also serves on the Boards of Forge Therapeutics, Patara Pharma, and Speak, Inc. Previously, he was the Chief Financial Officer of Auspex Pharmaceuticals which he joined in 2013 and took public in early 2014 before it was sold to Teva in 2015 for $3.5 billion. Prior to Auspex, Mr. Schmid co-founded Trius Therapeutics in 2004 where he served as CFO through its IPO and until its sale to Cubist Pharmaceuticals in 2013 for over $700 million. Mr. Schmid received a BA in Economics from Wesleyan University and an MBA from the University of San Diego.





About Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc:

Xeris is a Chicago, IL and Austin, TX-based, specialty biopharmaceutical company developing improved and differentiated injectable therapeutics for multiple indications including diabetes. The Company's proprietary XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intradermal delivery of highly concentrated, non-aqueous, ready-to-inject formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies and small molecules using auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and pumps. Xeris' proprietary formulation platforms have the potential to offer distinct advantages over existing products and formulations including: up to 1000-fold lower injection volumes, long term room-temperature stability, elimination of reconstitution and refrigeration. All of these attributes can lead to products that are easier to use by patients, caregivers, health practitioners, and can reduce costs for payers and the healthcare system. For more information please visit the Xeris website at: www.xerispharma.com.







