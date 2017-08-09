Rafael Pharma (Formerly known as Cornerstone Pharma) To Present Late Breaking Data At The 2017 European Society For Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting

Newark, NJ, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BACKGROUND: Dr. Angela T. Alistar, Medical Director, GI Medical Oncology at Atlantic Health System Cancer Care, will lead a poster presentation at the 2017 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) titled “New promising combination therapy of a mitochondrial metabolism inhibitor with mFOLFIRINOX in pancreatic cancer.”



In her previous role as a medical oncologist at Wake Forest Baptist’s Comprehensive Cancer Center, Dr. Alistar designed and conducted a phase 1 study to evaluate synergies between CPI-613 and Modified FOLFIRINOX for patients with stage IV metastatic front line pancreatic cancer. During the Phase I study, Dr. Alistar aimed to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of CPI-613 when used in combination with modified FOLFIRINOX; the study also evaluated the safety profile of CPI-613 + modified FOLFIRINOX, and obtained preliminary data on efficacy of treatment.

RESULTS:

The CPI-613 + mFOLFIRINOX treatment combination is feasible and well-tolerated.

The response rate was 61%, which is higher than FOLFIRINOX alone.

The preliminary efficacy data will inform a randomized pivotal or registrational phase III study of FOLFIRINOX vs. m FOLFIRINOX + CPI-613. The trial is set to open in 2018.

SESSION: GI, non-colorectal Poster Discussion

WHEN: September 11, 2017, 16:30-18:00

About Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused pharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael’s primary objective is to develop highly selective and effective agents with minimal toxic effects on normal cells and tissues. Rafael’s first-in-class clinical lead compound, CPI-613 is being evaluated in multiple Phase I, I/II, and II clinical studies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given Rafael approval to initiate pivotal clinical trials in pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and has designated CPI-613 an orphan drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, AML, and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The company's investors include IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT). For more information, visit http://www.rafaelpharma.com/.