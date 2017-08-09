Henry Schein (HSIC) MicroMD EMR Earns ONC-Health IT Certification From Drummond Group LLC

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Schein Medical Systems, Inc., developer of MicroMD®, Henry Schein's practice management and electronic health record software for medical practices, has achieved Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Health IT Module Certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB) that tests software for compliance with the requirements of the federal government's program. This stamp of approval designates that MicroMD® EMR software offers functionally to help providers meet the ever-evolving clinical practice improvement and care coordination activities that are required for successful participation in CMS payment and incentive programs including the Medicare Quality Payment Program (QPP) and the Medicaid EHR Incentive Program.

To earn the certification, MicroMD EMR was tested to be in accordance with applicable standards and certification criteria put forth by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). As of the official listing of MicroMD EMR Version 13.5 on July 25, 2017, 105 modular products achieved 2015 Edition CEHRT. Henry Schein Medical Systems, Inc. is only the 12th ambulatory EMR/EHR developer and the 21st ambulatory EMR/EHR product to achieve 2015 Edition CEHRT with MicroMD EMR Version 13.5, out of more than 600 EMR/EHRs currently in the ambulatory space.

"We are thrilled to secure the certification - and well in advance of CMS requirements - to ensure MicroMD clients have access to software that is designed and tested for rigorous security, interoperability, and health information exchange standards," said Kristen Heffernan, General Manager, Henry Schein Medical Systems. "This achievement squarely aligns with our goals of being a trusted advisor that customers can rely on to help maximize participation in complex payment and incentive programs."

With more than 15 years of testing experience across various industries, Drummond Group LLC (DG) brings a high level of technical expertise to this process. Its health care experience also runs deep, having certified hundreds of EHRs since becoming an ACB in 2010.

"This certification marks a key milestone for practitioners by diversifying the health care landscape to include organizations of all sizes," said Timothy Bennett, Senior Technical Adviser and Test Proctor, Drummond Group. "Through this achievement, Henry Schein leads by example, illustrating the possibilities for other similarly-positioned developers."

The Health IT Module is 2015 Edition compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"Henry Schein is in an elite company as it offers one of the first technologies to become certified against a full scope of ONC 2015 Edition criteria. Drummond Group has been delighted to serve as both the Accredited Test Lab (ATL) and the Authorized Certification Body (ACB) for Henry Schein's MicroMD® EMR and we congratulate them on their success," said Dave Dolan, President, Drummond Group.

Developer name: Henry Schein Medical Systems, Inc., Product Name and Version: MicroMD® EMR Version 13.5, Developer Website: https://www.micromd.com/api/, Address: 760 Boardman-Canfield Road, Boardman, OH 44512, Phone: 330-758-8832, Date Certified: July 20, 2017, Drummond Group LLC Certification No.: 15.04.04.2753.Micr.13.0.1.170720, Tested and Certified Modules: 170.315 (a)(1-15); (b)(1-3, 6); (c)(1-3); (d)(1-9); (e)(2,3); (f)(1,2, 4); (g)(3-9); (h)(1), Tested and Certified Clinical Quality Measures: 2v6; 22v5; 50v5; 52v5; 56v5; 61v6; 62v5; 64v6; 65v6; 66v5; 68v6; 69v5; 77v5; 82v4; 90v6; 117v5; 122v5; 123v5; 124v5; 125v5; 126v5; 127v5; 128v5; 129v6; 130v5; 131v5; 134v5; 135v5; 136v6; 137v5; 138v5; 139v5; 144v5; 145v5; 146v5; 147v6; 148v5; 149v5; 153v5; 154v5; 155v5; 156v5; 158v5; 159v5; 160v5; 161v5; 163v5; 164v5; 165v5; 166v6; 169v5; 177v5; 182v6, Additional Software Required: Surescripts Clinical Direct Messaging.

There are no known limitations that a user may encounter in the course of implementing and using this Health IT Module's capabilities, whether to meet meaningful use objectives and measures or to achieve any other use within the scope of the health IT's certification. This certified product-version requires costs associated with implementing and include a one-time cost associated with training and yearly maintenance charges associated with the Henry Schein Secure Chart Patient Portal and Direct Transmissions using Surescripts CIN.

About Henry Schein Medical Systems, Inc.

Henry Schein Medical Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc., provides simple yet powerful EMR and Practice Management solutions that facilitate the delivery of superior patient care, automate incentive and quality reporting activities, and streamline operations for today's busy providers. Full-featured, time-tested, and budget-friendly, MicroMD® EMR Version 13.5 is 2015 Edition Health IT Module certified software that helps small practices, large medical groups, community health centers, and billing services accelerate progress toward a paperless environment and health information exchange with minimal disruption and stress. Learn more at www.micromd.com. For a full list of products and certification details and disclaimers, please visit www.micromd.com/certified.

About Drummond Group LLC

Drummond Group LLC (DG) is a top-rated, client-focused test lab and certification body, fully authorized for testing and certification of Health IT by the Office of the National Coordinator under their Health IT Certification Program. Drummond Group is the recognized leader in providing innovative, global software testing and certification of EHR technology, Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) and Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), and is the only organization capable of certifying all three of these healthcare initiatives. As a full-service test lab and certification body, Drummond Group offers solutions for all facets of developers' needs, from industry-leading test proctors, to unparalleled client care from an experienced team. All testing and certification activities are performed by DG employees who are qualified proctors, analysts and subject matter experts (SME) of separate and distinct entities within Drummond Group. For more information, please visit http://www.drummondgroup.com or contact us directly at ehr@drummondgroup.com.

