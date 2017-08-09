LumaCyte Joins The National Institute For Innovation In Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- LumaCyte, a Charlottesville, VA based biotechnology company, has joined NIIMBL, a Manufacturing USA institute sponsored by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). NIIMBL's mission is to accelerate biopharmaceutical manufacturing innovation, support the development of standards that enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities, and educate and train a world-leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce, fundamentally advancing U.S. competitiveness. LumaCyte's Laser Force Cytology (LFC) technology is ideally suited to help fulfill this mission by providing biopharmaceutical companies a rapid, automated cell based assay that delivers significant improvements in speed, accuracy and sensitivity. "We are incredibly excited to be an early member of NIIMBL and believe strongly in their mission to drive innovation and greater efficiency across the advanced biomanufacturing sector in the US. With our innovative, label-free single cell analysis instrument, RadianceTM, we know that we can have tremendous impact along with our NIIMBL collaborators across the biomanufacturing and clinical development arenas, specifically vaccine R&D, viral based manufacturing, adventitious agent testing (AAT), and neutralization assays", says LumaCyte's CEO, Dr. Sean J. Hart.

Biomanufacturing is a very complex and labor-intensive process. It is imperative that the US innovate, develop and collaborate to ensure that the highest quality biopharmaceuticals can be produced quickly, allowing emerging biological threats to be addressed and treatments delivered against the growing number of health ailments that occur each year across oncology as well as infectious and autoimmune diseases. NIIMBL members will collaborate to successfully develop innovative technologies and solutions that will take the US biomanufacturing market to the next level; providing a framework where academia and small to mid-sized life science companies can be instrumental in advancing biomanufacturing innovation. "We are excited to have LumaCyte as an early member of NIIMBL and look forward to the collaborations, partnerships and innovation that will develop within NIIMBL in the months ahead", says NIST Technical Program Manager for NIIMBL, Dr. Kelley Rogers.

About LumaCyte:

LumaCyte is an advanced research and analytics instrumentation company headquartered in Charlottesville, VA. LumaCyte produces label-free single cell analysis and sorting instrumentation where the use of antibody or genetic labelling is not required for cellular analysis. This revolutionary technology utilizes optical and fluidic forces within a microfluidic device to identify and measure the intrinsic cellular properties of each cell. Applications of LumaCyte's label-free platform technology include viral infectivity for vaccine manufacturing, cancer biology R&D, infectious disease, and pre-clinical drug discovery.

Since launching its label-free single cell analysis instrument, RadianceTM, in late 2016, LumaCyte has been working closely with many life science companies in the vaccine manufacturing space to bring them a new rapid and automated viral infectivity assay.

Contact: (888) 472-9295; info@lumacyte.com; www.LumaCyte.com

About NIIMBL:

NIIMBL is a public-private partnership made up of industry, academic, non-profit and government entities. NIIMBL is sponsored by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), within the U.S. Department of Commerce. NIIMBL's mission is to accelerate innovation in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, support the development of standards to enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities, and educate and train a world-leading workforce in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. As a member of the Manufacturing USA network of innovation institutes addressing key sectors of the US economy, NIIMBL is a catalyst for innovation that leverages the resources of small, medium and large companies, academic institutions, government laboratories, state governments and non-profits. You can find out more at www.niimbl.org.

