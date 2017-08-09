Baxter International (BAX) Recognized As Responsible And Sustainable Business For 18thconsecutive Year By Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI)

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the 18th consecutive year, Baxter has been recognized in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) — among the most prestigious global benchmarks for corporate responsibility and sustainability. The DJSI tracks the performance of the leading sustainability-driven companies worldwide, enabling investors to integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios. Baxter is distinguished by its inclusion in the DJSI World Index each year since the Index’s creation in 1999.

“ Baxter is fully committed to responsible, sustainable operations,” said Baxter Chairman and Chief Executive Officer José (Joe) E. Almeida. “ We see it, quite simply, as a natural extension of our mission to save and sustain lives. We succeed as a company by creating lasting social, environmental and economic value for all of our stakeholders. Our longstanding inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index reflects how tightly our corporate responsibility priorities are aligned with our strategic aspirations as a healthcare leader.”

Baxter was recognized this year for industry-leading performance in Policy Influence, disclosure of the company’s political contributions, and Environmental Policy and Management Systems, management of a company’s environmental programs in a comprehensive, systematic, planned and documented manner.

Launched in 1999, the DJSI World is a comprehensive benchmark and the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies based on RobecoSAM’s analysis of financially relevant Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors and the S&P Dow Jones Indices’ robust index methodology. The world’s 3,800 largest companies from developed and emerging markets are invited to take part in the assessment, which consists of questions that address financially material sustainability information. For more information about DJSI, visit http://www.sustainability-indices.com/. Further information about Baxter’s corporate responsibility programs and performance can be found at baxter.com/responsibility.

Corporate Responsibility at Baxter

Baxter has a long history of leadership in corporate responsibility and environmental stewardship. The company’s broad range of efforts in this area includes driving sustainability through its global manufacturing operations, providing a safe workplace and resources to maintain and improve employee health and wellness, and managing a sustainable supply chain. Baxter works closely with public and private partners around the world to ensure people have access to the healthcare they need, to develop the next generation of innovators who will lead the way in advancing care, and to create long-lasting impact in Baxter’s communities. The company has been recognized on Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens and included on the Civic 50 for four consecutive years in recognition of volunteer service. In 2017, Baxter has been named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes Magazine, confirmed as an FTSE4Good constituent and recognized as an EPA Green Power Partner as the 23rd largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy in the United States. For more information about recent recognition visit: http://www.baxter.com/awards.

About Baxter

Baxter provides a broad portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including home, acute and in-center dialysis; sterile IV solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition; surgery products and anesthetics; and pharmacy automation, software and services. The company’s global footprint and the critical nature of its products and services play a key role in expanding access to healthcare in emerging and developed countries. Baxter’s employees worldwide are building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of healthcare innovations that enable patient care.