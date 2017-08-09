Baxter International (BAX) Recognized As Responsible And Sustainable Business For 18thconsecutive Year By Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI)

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the 18th consecutive year, Baxter has been recognized in the Dow
Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and the Dow Jones
Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) — among the most
prestigious global benchmarks for corporate responsibility and
sustainability. The DJSI tracks the performance of the leading
sustainability-driven companies worldwide, enabling investors to
integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios. Baxter is
distinguished by its inclusion in the DJSI World Index each year since
the Index’s creation in 1999.
“Baxter is fully committed to responsible, sustainable operations,” said
Baxter Chairman and Chief Executive Officer José (Joe) E. Almeida. “We
see it, quite simply, as a natural extension of our mission to save and
sustain lives. We succeed as a company by creating lasting social,
environmental and economic value for all of our stakeholders. Our
longstanding inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index reflects
how tightly our corporate responsibility priorities are aligned with our
strategic aspirations as a healthcare leader.”
Baxter was recognized this year for industry-leading performance in
Policy Influence, disclosure of the company’s political contributions,
and Environmental Policy and Management Systems, management of a
company’s environmental programs in a comprehensive, systematic, planned
and documented manner.
Launched in 1999, the DJSI World is a comprehensive benchmark and the
first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies
based on RobecoSAM’s analysis of financially relevant Environmental,
Social, and Governance (ESG) factors and the S&P Dow Jones Indices’
robust index methodology. The world’s 3,800 largest companies from
developed and emerging markets are invited to take part in the
assessment, which consists of questions that address financially
material sustainability information. For more information about DJSI,
visit http://www.sustainability-indices.com/.
Further information about Baxter’s corporate responsibility programs and
performance can be found at baxter.com/responsibility.
Corporate Responsibility at Baxter
Baxter has a long history of leadership in corporate responsibility and
environmental stewardship. The company’s broad range of efforts in this
area includes driving sustainability through its global manufacturing
operations, providing a safe workplace and resources to maintain and
improve employee health and wellness, and managing a sustainable supply
chain. Baxter works closely with public and private partners around the
world to ensure people have access to the healthcare they need, to
develop the next generation of innovators who will lead the way in
advancing care, and to create long-lasting impact in Baxter’s
communities. The company has been recognized on Corporate Responsibility
Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens and included on the Civic 50 for
four consecutive years in recognition of volunteer service. In 2017,
Baxter has been named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes
Magazine, confirmed as an FTSE4Good constituent and recognized as an EPA
Green Power Partner as the 23rd largest corporate purchaser of renewable
energy in the United States. For more information about recent
recognition visit: http://www.baxter.com/awards.
About Baxter
Baxter provides a broad portfolio of essential renal and hospital
products, including home, acute and in-center dialysis; sterile IV
solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition; surgery
products and anesthetics; and pharmacy automation, software and
services. The company’s global footprint and the critical nature of its
products and services play a key role in expanding access to healthcare
in emerging and developed countries. Baxter’s employees worldwide are
building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to
advance the next generation of healthcare innovations that enable
patient care.