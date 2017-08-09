Eloxx Pharma Expands Management Team To Support Rapid Development Of Lead Drug Candidate ELX-02 For The Treatment Of Rare Genetic Diseases

SAN DIEGO and BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevion Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: SVON) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations, today announced the expansion of its development team with the appointments of Colin Scott, M.D., as Medical Director who will report directly to Pedro Huertas, M.D., Ph.D., the Company's Chief Medical Officer; and Neal Sharpe, M.D., as Senior Director of Toxicology. In addition, the Company is announcing that it has transferred its operations headquarters from Rehovot, Israel to Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

"Colin and Neal together with Pedro will play a key role as we continue to advance our lead drug candidate, ELX-02, to treat a wide variety of rare genetic diseases," said Dr. Silvia Noiman, CEO and co-founder of Eloxx. "This team has an exemplary track record in leading comprehensive preclinical and clinical development programs, medical affairs and supporting regulatory submissions globally. We are also pleased to transfer our business headquarters to the Boston area, an important hub for biopharmaceutical innovation. We look forward to the continued build-out of our senior leadership team and executing on our business objectives throughout 2017 and beyond."

Pedro Huertas, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Huertas brings over 20 years of pharmaceutical industry experience in research and development, medical affairs, and regulatory affairs concerning therapeutics for human genetic and metabolic diseases. Dr. Huertas has extensive experience dealing with and participating in negotiations with regulatory authorities in the United States, Europe, Japan, and throughout Latin America. Prior to joining Eloxx, Dr. Huertas was Precision Medicine Clinical Lead and Head of Precision Medicine for Rare Diseases at Pfizer Worldwide Research & Development. Before that, Dr. Huertas served as Chief Development Officer at Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., and as Chief Strategy and Development Officer at Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Earlier in his career, Dr. Huertas held positions of increasing responsibility with Genzyme Corporation, where he led the clinical team that filed for approval of and registered Fabrazyme (agalsidase beta) in the United States, Europe, and Japan. Dr. Huertas is a graduate of Stanford University (M.S., Biochemistry), Harvard University (Ph.D., Cell and Developmental Biology), the Program in Health Sciences and Technology between Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.D.), and the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.S., Management). Dr. Huertas also trained in Internal Medicine, Rheumatology, and Palliative Care at Massachusetts General Hospital.

"I am excited to continue working with Eloxx in its Boston headquarters during such a pivotal time in the Company's growth," stated Dr. Huertas. "I believe Eloxx has tremendous potential and I look forward to the continued advancement of ELX-02 across a wide variety of genetic diseases with high unmet medical need."

Colin Scott, M.D., as Medical Director

Dr. Scott is a senior pharmaceutical industry executive with over 35 years of experience in international strategic preclinical and clinical development as well as in regulatory affairs. Dr. Scott holds an established track record in the development and management of preclinical, medical and regulatory departments in both big pharma and biotech settings, for small molecules, biologics, and devices. Dr. Scott is the owner and founder of Nairn International Consultants, a full-service clinical and regulatory consultancy firm serving the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to that, Dr. Scott served as the Global Clinical Leader at Bayer Healthcare where he was responsible for overseeing all clinical aspects of the Amikacin Inhale development program. Earlier in his career, Dr. Scott held various senior clinical director positions with Novartis, Forest Laboratories, and served as Vice President of Clinical Research and Development at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Scott received his M.D. from the University of Glasgow, Scotland.

Neal Sharpe, M.D., as Senior Director of Toxicology

Dr. Sharpe has extensive experience within preclinical safety and drug discovery and development. Prior to joining Eloxx, Dr. Sharpe served as Senior Director of Preclinical Safety and Operations at Anavex Life Sciences, where he was responsible for the scientific and operational oversight of all GLP/non-GLP toxicology and DMPK studies. Before joining Anavex, Dr. Sharpe held senior program director positions with Biogen IDEC and Merck Research Laboratories. Dr. Sharpe received his Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Rutgers University and his M.S. in Biology and Physiology from William Paterson University.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first in class therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disease caused by nonsense mutations. Nonsense mutations typically result in damage to a gene responsible for a specific protein and account for some of the most severe phenotypes in genetic diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, ELX-02, is a translation read-through inducing drug (TRID), and aims to correct nonsense mutations, thereby potentially restoring the activity of specific proteins involved in genetic diseases. ELX-02 is entering Phase 2 clinical development for Cystic Fibrosis and Cystinosis, and is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS I), Rett Syndrome, and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). In addition, the Company is investigating ELX-02 for potential utility in other genetic diseases. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2013 and maintains offices in Boston, MA, USA and Rehovot, Isreal.

