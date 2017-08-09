Galderma Pharma S.A. Names Chris Chapman To Oversee Prescription Business Unit

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Galderma, a global leader focused on medical solutions in skin health, has appointed Chris Chapmanas the company's new Vice President and General Manager of Prescription Business in the United States, effective September 1, 2017. Chris previously served as Vice President of Strategic Access for Galderma's Prescription Business Unit. Galderma Laboratories, L.P., based in Fort Worth, is the U.S. medical solutions business of Nestlé Skin Health. Galderma has an extensive portfolio of prescription, consumer, and aesthetic and corrective treatments for patients, consumers and health care professionals, including flagship brands Epiduo Forte® Gel, Soolantra® Cream, Oracea® Capsules, Cetaphil® and the Restylane® family of dermal fillers.

In this new role, Chris will manage Galderma's broad portfolio of prescription medications including the full line of products that treat acne, psoriasis, eczema and rosacea. He will also oversee Galderma® CareConnect, a patient savings card program that offers discounts to patients on the quality dermatology prescription medications offered by Galderma.

Chris joined Galderma in 2015, and in his previous position as Vice President of Strategic Access was responsible for commercial payer account management and contracting, trade account management and branded consumer rebate programs. During his tenure, Chris developed and launched the Galderma® CareConnect program. The program has grown to more than 40,000 pharmacies and served more than 500,000 unique patients, and just celebrated the milestone of 1,000,000 prescriptions.

"Chris joined Galderma with more than 25 years of pharmaceutical experience and has successfully leveraged his intimate knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry, specializing in payer and contracting, to modernize our prescription business in the face of price and access demands," said Miles Harrison, President & General Manager, Galderma North America. "He is a proven business leader and the right person to lead the Prescription Business Unit into the future."

"Galderma has a rich portfolio of prescription products that truly change peoples' lives," said Chris. "I'm proud to be a part of the innovation that we deliver to both health care professionals and patients. And I look forward to leading the prescription business unit in continued advancements in skin health, especially for people suffering from skin diseases such as acne, and rosacea."

Chris received his Bachelor of Science degree from Towson University in Maryland.

About Galderma

Galderma, Nestlé Skin Health's medical solutions business, was created in 1981 and is now present in over 100 countries with an extensive product portfolio to treat a range of dermatological conditions. The company partners with health care practitioners around the world to meet the skin health needs of people throughout their lifetime. Galderma is a leader in research and development of scientifically-defined and medically-proven solutions for the skin, hair and nails.

Strategic brands in the U.S. include Epiduo® Forte Gel, Oracea® Capsules, Clobex® Spray, Mirvaso® Gel, Soolantra® Cream, Vectical® Cream, Tri-Luma® Cream, Cetaphil®, Differin® Gel OTC, Restylane®, Restylane® Silk, Restylane® Lyft with Lidocaine, Restylane® Refyne, Restylane® Defyne, Dysport® and Sculptra® Aesthetic.

For more information, please visit www.galdermausa.com and www.galderma.com.

© 2017 Galderma Laboratories, L.P. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/galderma-names-chris-chapman-to-oversee-prescription-business-unit-300515786.html

SOURCE Galderma