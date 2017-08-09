TRANSGENE (ENX:TNG) And Institut Bergonié Present A Poster On The Metromajx Trial (Oncolytic Virus Pexa-Vec + Metronomic Cyclophosphamide) At ESMO 2017 Congress

STRASBOURG, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops viral-based immunotherapies, announces that the results of the Phase 1 part of the METROmaJX trial will be presented in a poster presentation at the annual congress of European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) (8-12 September 2017, Madrid, Spain). These Phase 1 trial results showed that the regimen associating intravenous infusion of Pexa-Vec (JX-594) with low-dose cyclophosphamide was well-tolerated with no dose limiting toxicity in patients with solid tumors. Following these positive results, the Phase 2 part of the trial is currently enrolling patients with soft tissue sarcoma (STS) and HER2 negative-breast cancer.

Abstract title: A phase Ib trial of JX-594 (Pexa-Vec), a targeted multimechanistic oncolytic vaccinia virus, in combination with low-dose cyclophosphamide in patients with advanced solid tumors

Poster number: 414P

Date and time: 11 September 2017, 1:15 pm

Location: Hall 8

Presenter: Pr Antoine Italiano, MD, PhD (Institut Bergonié)

The abstract can be downloaded from the ESMO website and from Transgene’s website (www.transgene.fr).

METROmaJX is a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the tolerability and efficacy of the co-administration of Pexa-Vec with metronomic cyclophosphamide (low doses given with high frequency) in patients with advanced solid tumors (NCT02630368).

The Phase 2 stage of the trial is currently enrolling patients with STS and HER2 negative-breast cancer. It will primarily assess the anti-tumor efficacy of this novel combination regimen.

Prof. Antoine Italiano is the principal investigator of the trial. Institut Bergonié is the sponsor of this trial, that is supported by INCa (French National Cancer Institute) within the frame of the CLIP² projects.

Pexa-Vec is a GM-CSF expressing vaccinia derived oncolytic virus. Cyclophosphamide is a chemotherapy. Metronomic administration involves giving low doses of the drug at a higher frequency and is known to have an immunomodulating activity. The combination of Pexa-Vec and cyclophosphamide aims at targeting two distinct steps in the immune response against cancer cells and has the potential to be significantly more effective than either product alone.

About Transgene

Transgene S.A. (Euronext: TNG), part of Institut Mérieux, is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Company’s three lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung cancer, Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against liver cancer and TG4001 a therapeutic vaccine against HPV-positive head and neck cancers. The Company has several other programs in clinical and preclinical development, including TG1050 (chronic hepatitis B) and TG6002 (solid tumors). Transgene is based in Strasbourg, France, and has additional operations in Lyon, as well as a joint venture in China. Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr.

About Pexa-Vec

Pexa-Vec (JX594/TG6006 - pexastimogene devacirepvec) is an oncolytic immunotherapy product based on an oncolytic vaccinia virus armed with a GM-CSF gene that promotes an anti-tumor immune response. Pexa-Vec is designed to selectively target and destroy cancer cells through three different mechanisms of action: selectively destroy cancer cells through the direct lysis (breakdown) of cancer cells through viral replication, reduce the blood supply to tumors through vascular disruption, and stimulate the body’s immune response against cancer cells. The lead indication for Pexa-Vec is hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC, liver cancer); trials in other cancer types are underway or planned.

Transgene has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Pexa-Vec for the treatment of solid tumors in Europe. Its partner SillaJen, Inc. is focused on developing Pexa-Vec for the North American market and has also granted exclusive development and commercial rights to Pexa-Vec in Hong Kong and The People’s Republic of China to Lee’s Pharmaceutical.

