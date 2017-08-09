TRANSGENE (ENX:TNG) And Institut Bergonié Present A Poster On The Metromajx Trial (Oncolytic Virus Pexa-Vec + Metronomic Cyclophosphamide) At ESMO 2017 Congress

STRASBOURG, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that
designs and develops viral-based immunotherapies, announces that the
results of the Phase 1 part of the METROmaJX trial will be presented in
a poster presentation at the annual congress of European Society for
Medical Oncology (ESMO) (8-12 September 2017, Madrid, Spain). These
Phase 1 trial results showed that the regimen associating intravenous
infusion of Pexa-Vec (JX-594) with low-dose cyclophosphamide was
well-tolerated with no dose limiting toxicity in patients with solid
tumors. Following these positive results, the Phase 2 part of the
trial is currently enrolling patients with soft tissue sarcoma (STS) and
HER2 negative-breast cancer.
Abstract title: A phase Ib trial of JX-594 (Pexa-Vec), a targeted
multimechanistic oncolytic vaccinia virus, in combination with low-dose
cyclophosphamide in patients with advanced solid tumors
-
Poster number: 414P
-
Date and time: 11 September 2017, 1:15 pm
-
Location: Hall 8
-
Presenter: Pr Antoine Italiano, MD, PhD (Institut Bergonié)
The abstract can be downloaded from the ESMO
website and from Transgene’s
website (www.transgene.fr).
METROmaJX is a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the tolerability
and efficacy of the co-administration of Pexa-Vec with metronomic
cyclophosphamide (low doses given with high frequency) in patients
with advanced solid tumors (NCT02630368).
The Phase 2 stage of the trial is currently enrolling patients with
STS and HER2 negative-breast cancer. It will primarily assess the
anti-tumor efficacy of this novel combination regimen.
Prof. Antoine Italiano is the principal investigator of the trial. Institut
Bergonié is the sponsor of this trial, that is supported by INCa (French
National Cancer Institute) within the frame of the CLIP² projects.
Pexa-Vec is a GM-CSF expressing vaccinia derived oncolytic virus.
Cyclophosphamide is a chemotherapy. Metronomic administration involves
giving low doses of the drug at a higher frequency and is known to have
an immunomodulating activity. The combination of Pexa-Vec and
cyclophosphamide aims at targeting two distinct steps in the immune
response against cancer cells and has the potential to be significantly
more effective than either product alone.
About Transgene
Transgene S.A. (Euronext: TNG), part of Institut Mérieux, is a publicly
traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing
targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious
diseases. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the
goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The
Company’s three lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic
vaccine against non-small cell lung cancer, Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus
against liver cancer and TG4001 a therapeutic vaccine against
HPV-positive head and neck cancers. The Company has several other
programs in clinical and preclinical development, including TG1050
(chronic hepatitis B) and TG6002 (solid tumors). Transgene is based in
Strasbourg, France, and has additional operations in Lyon, as well as a
joint venture in China. Additional information about Transgene is
available at www.transgene.fr.
About Pexa-Vec
Pexa-Vec (JX594/TG6006 - pexastimogene devacirepvec) is an oncolytic
immunotherapy product based on an oncolytic vaccinia virus armed with a
GM-CSF gene that promotes an anti-tumor immune response. Pexa-Vec is
designed to selectively target and destroy cancer cells through three
different mechanisms of action: selectively destroy cancer cells through
the direct lysis (breakdown) of cancer cells through viral replication,
reduce the blood supply to tumors through vascular disruption, and
stimulate the body’s immune response against cancer cells. The lead
indication for Pexa-Vec is hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC, liver cancer);
trials in other cancer types are underway or planned.
Transgene has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Pexa-Vec for
the treatment of solid tumors in Europe. Its partner SillaJen, Inc. is
focused on developing Pexa-Vec for the North American market and has
also granted exclusive development and commercial rights to Pexa-Vec in
Hong Kong and The People’s Republic of China to Lee’s Pharmaceutical.
