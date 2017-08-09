PHARNEXT’s PXT3003 Featured At The American Association Of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) 2017 Annual Meeting

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
“A multicenter, double-blind,
placebo-controlled, pivotal Phase III study(PLEOCMT)
of a fixed combination of baclofen, naltrexone and sorbitol
(PXT3003), for thetreatment of CMT1A”
Pharnext
SA (Paris:ALPHA) (FR00111911287 - ALPHA), a
biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development
of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known
drugs, today announced that data related to PXT3003, the Company’s lead
PLEODRUG™, in development for the treatment of Charcot-Matrie-tooth type
1A (CMT1A) disease will be presented in a poster viewing session at the
AANEM 2017 Annual Meeting, September 13-16, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S.
Details are as follow:
|
Date & Time
|
|
Title
|
September
14 -15, 2017
All day
|
|
Poster #90: “A multicenter, double-blind,
placebo-controlled, pivotal Phase III study
(PLEOCMT)
of a fixed combination of baclofen, naltrexone and sorbitol
(PXT3003), for the
treatment of CMT1A” S. Attarian
et al.
The abstract is available online at : http://www.aanem.org/Meetings/Annual-Meeting/Abstracts
About PXT3003
PXT3003, Pharnext’s lead PLEODRUG™ in development for the treatment of
Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 1A disease (CMT1A), is a novel, synergistic,
low-dose combination of baclofen, naltrexone, and D-sorbitol formulated
as an oral solution given twice-daily. PXT3003 has multiple main
mechanisms of action: a synergistic inhibition of PMP22 gene
overexpression associated with myelination improvement, direct nerve
protection and additional positive effects on other cellular types:
muscle cells, neuromuscular junctions and immune cells. PXT3003 obtained
positive results in a Phase II clinical trial in 80 adult patients with
CMT1A. In 2014, the EMA and FDA granted orphan drug designation to
PXT3003 for the treatment of CMT1A in adults. An international pivotal
Phase III trial (PLEO-CMT) in over 300 adult patients with CMT1A is now
underway at 30 sites across Europe, the U.S. and Canada.
About Pharnext
Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded
by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel
Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext has two lead products in
clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3
trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and
benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864
has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimer’s disease. Pharnext
is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY™. The
Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned
drugs at new optimal lower doses. These PLEODRUG™ offer several key
advantages: efficacy, safety and intellectual property including several
product or composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is
supported by a world-class scientific team.
The company Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in
Paris (ISIN code: FR00111911287).
For more information, visit www.pharnext.com