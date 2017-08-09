Ignyta (RXDX) Announces Presentation Of New Phase IB Clinical Data On RXDX-105 In RET Fusion-Positive NSCLC At ESMO 2017 Congress

Company to host conference call and live webcast on September 11 to provide pipeline review, including lead candidate entrectinib

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ignyta, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXDX), a biotechnology company focused on precision medicine in oncology, today announced that new data on RXDX-105 – a VEGFR-sparing, potent RET inhibitor – will be presented in a late-breaking proffered paper session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, September 10 at 5:15 p.m. Central European time.

A conference call and live webcast will be held on September 11, 2017, at 5:00 a.m. Pacific time (8:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss highlights of the data presented and to provide a pipeline review, including lead product candidate entrectinib—an orally bioavailable, CNS-active tyrosine kinase inhibitor focused on targeting tumors that harbor NTRK fusions or ROS1 fusions, currently being studied in a registration-enabling Phase 2 clinical trial known as STARTRK-2.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 930-1344 (U.S.) or (719) 457-2642 (international) and provide Conference ID 6430774. To access the live webcast, go to https://www.ignyta.com/investors/.

A replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live call in the Investors section of the company’s website at https://www.ignyta.com/investors/, and will be archived and available at that site for 14 days.

