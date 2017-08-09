|
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)'s Ethicon (JNJ) Hit With $57 Million Verdict in Pennsylvania Pelvic Mesh Case
9/8/2017 7:11:49 AM
Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon has been hit with a $57.1 million verdict in a pelvic mesh case out of Pennsylvania, according to a report from The Inquirer.
A jury in Philadelphia ordered the subsidiary to pay the damages to a woman who was left chronically incontinent and with chronic pain after being implanted with a defective pelvic mesh implant, according to the report.
The plaintiff, Ella Ebaugh, received 2 Ethicon mesh implants which later eroded into her urethra, according to The Inquirer, and required 3 surgeries to remove the meshes.
