BIOQUAL Presents Financial Results For Fiscal Year 2017 And Declares Dividend



9/8/2017 7:09:47 AM

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTC Pink: BIOQ) (www.bioqual.com):

2017

2016

Revenue $ 36,602,975 $ 33,060,341
Income Before Income Tax $ 6,486,940 $ 4,663,029
Net Income $ 3,963,128 $ 2,878,367

Basic Earnings per Share of Common Stock

$

4.44

$

3.22

Diluted Earnings per Share of Common Stock

$

4.44

$

3.22

Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding For Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share

893,416

893,459

BIOQUAL’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $.60 per share for shareholders of record on September 20, 2017, payable on October 11, 2017. This is the sixteenth dividend declared by BIOQUAL.

Statements herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking and subject to risk and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors including risks relating to the ability to continue to extend current government contracts and obtain new contracts; the Company’s ability to obtain new commercial contracts; the performance of the business acquired in the ABL acquisition; the Company’s ability to perform under its contracts in accordance with the requirements of the contracts; the actual cost incurred in performing its contracts and the Company’s ability to manage its costs; dependence on third parties; future capital needs; the ability to fund its capital needs through the use of its cash on hand and line of credit; and the future availability and cost of financing/capital sources to the Company.

BIOQUAL, Inc.
Mark G. Lewis, Ph.D., CEO
240-404-7654


