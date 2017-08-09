BIOQUAL Presents Financial Results For Fiscal Year 2017 And Declares Dividend

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTC Pink: BIOQ) (www.bioqual.com):
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
36,602,975
|
|
|
$
|
33,060,341
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Before Income Tax
|
|
$
|
6,486,940
|
|
|
$
|
4,663,029
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
3,963,128
|
|
|
$
|
2,878,367
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Earnings per Share of Common Stock
|
|
$
|
4.44
|
|
|
$
|
3.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings per Share of Common Stock
|
|
$
|
4.44
|
|
|
$
|
3.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding For Basic and
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
|
|
893,416
|
|
|
|
893,459
|
|
|
|
|
|
BIOQUAL’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $.60 per share
for shareholders of record on September 20, 2017, payable on October 11,
2017. This is the sixteenth dividend declared by BIOQUAL.
Statements herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are
forward-looking and subject to risk and uncertainties. Actual results
could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number
of factors including risks relating to the ability to continue to extend
current government contracts and obtain new contracts; the Company’s
ability to obtain new commercial contracts; the performance of the
business acquired in the ABL acquisition; the Company’s ability to
perform under its contracts in accordance with the requirements of the
contracts; the actual cost incurred in performing its contracts and the
Company’s ability to manage its costs; dependence on third parties;
future capital needs; the ability to fund its capital needs through the
use of its cash on hand and line of credit; and the future availability
and cost of financing/capital sources to the Company.
BIOQUAL, Inc.
Mark G. Lewis, Ph.D., CEO
240-404-7654