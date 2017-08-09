Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Completes Previously Announced Acquisition Of IFM Therapeutics

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol-Myers
Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) today announced that it has completed the
previously announced planned acquisition of IFM Therapeutics.
The transaction includes full rights to IFM’s preclinical STING
(stimulator of interferon genes) and NLRP3 agonist programs
focused on enhancing the innate immune response for treating cancer.
IFM’s STING agonist program includes a lead asset that accelerates the
company’s efforts against this target, while the NLRP3 agonist program
includes a potential first-in-class pipeline candidate. A newly formed
entity will be established by the current shareholders of IFM - IFM
Therapeutics LLC – and it will retain IFM’s current personnel and
facilities, as well as its remaining research programs, which include an
NLRP3 antagonist program focused on curbing immune responses that lead
to inflammatory diseases and fibrosis.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission
is to discover, develop, and deliver innovative medicines that help
patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information, please
visit www.bms.com
or follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/bmsnews.
About IFM Therapeutics LLC
IFM Therapeutics LLC is a privately held biopharmaceutical company based
in Boston, Massachusetts. The company was founded by an international
group of preeminent scientists and physicians who have spent decades
understanding innate immunity and the role it plays in regulating the
immune system. IFM’s team has discovered and developed small molecules
that modulate novel targets in the innate immune system as
next-generation therapies for cancer, autoimmunity, and inflammatory
disorders. For more information, please visit www.ifmthera.com.
