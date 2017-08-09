Incyte (INCY) Announces Proposed Public Offering Of 4,945,000 Shares Of Common Stock

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq: INCY) (the “Company”) today announced that
the Company intends to offer to sell, subject to market and other
conditions, 4,945,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten
public offering. In connection with the offering, the Company expects to
grant the underwriter an option to purchase up to an additional 741,750
shares on the same terms and conditions.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general
corporate purposes, including working capital, research and development
activities, capital expenditures and potential strategic transactions.
BofA Merrill Lynch is acting as the sole underwriter of this offering.
The shares will be issued pursuant to an effective shelf registration
statement. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus included in
that registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference
in that registration statement as well as the prospectus supplement
related to the offering. You may obtain these documents free of charge
by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
Printed copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and prospectus
relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from BofA
Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor,
Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.
This press release does not and shall not constitute an offer to sell or
the solicitation of an offer to buy the Company’s common stock, nor
shall there be any sale of the common stock in any state or jurisdiction
in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state.
Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of a prospectus,
including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective shelf
registration statement.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
proprietary therapeutics.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set
forth in this press release, including statements with respect to the
proposed public offering of common stock, expectations with respect to
granting the underwriter an option to purchase additional shares and the
intended use of net proceeds from the offering, are all forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual
results to differ materially, including those related to completion of
the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, market
conditions, satisfaction of the conditions to closing of the proposed
offering, risks relating to our dependence upon our revenues from
JAKAFI, cash requirements arising from the development of new products
by us and our current and potential collaborators, the risk of
significant delays or costs in obtaining regulatory approvals, risks
relating to our collaborators’ ability to develop and commercialize drug
candidates, and cash requirements arising from our business development
activities, the fact that Incyte management will have broad discretion
in the use of the proceeds from any sale of the shares, and other risks
detailed from time to time in Incyte’s filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the
quarter ended June 30, 2017. Incyte disclaims any intent or obligation
to update these forward-looking statements.