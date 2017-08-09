Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Presents Comprehensive Dataset From Successful Phase III ARIEL3 Maintenance Treatment Trial Of Rucaparib In Advanced Ovarian Cancer At ESMO 2017

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced the first presentation of
a comprehensive dataset from its Phase 3 ARIEL3 study of rucaparib at
the 2017 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress taking
place in Madrid. The ARIEL3 study successfully achieved its primary
endpoint and key secondary endpoint, demonstrating improved
progression-free survival (PFS) by both investigator review and blinded
independent central review (BICR) in each of the three populations
studied. The data will be presented by Professor Jonathan A. Ledermann,
MD, European and ROW Principal Investigator for the ARIEL3 study, during
the Proffered Paper session on Gynecological Cancers the afternoon of
Friday, September 8.
“The comprehensive ARIEL3 results presented for the first time today
demonstrate the potential of rucaparib to extend the time during which
the disease is controlled for women with platinum-sensitive, advanced
ovarian cancer,” said Patrick J. Mahaffy, President and CEO of Clovis
Oncology. “Very importantly, this benefit was demonstrated across all
three ARIEL3 populations by both investigator review and blinded
independent central assessment, including among women whose cancer does
not exhibit a BRCA mutation or homologous recombination deficiency. In
particular, ARIEL3 shows 13.7 months – well over a year – of median PFS
in the all-comers population in the trial as determined by blinded
independent review, which we believe could be extremely important for
women battling this difficult disease. We are grateful to the patients,
caregivers and investigators who participated in this study, and are
working closely with European regulatory authorities to make rucaparib
available to women living with ovarian cancer.”
“These results reinforce rucaparib’s potential to provide an enduring
and significant clinical benefit in women with advanced ovarian cancer,
regardless of their tumor genetics,” said Professor Jonathan Ledermann,
MD, Professor of Medical Oncology, Director, Cancer Research UK and UCL
Cancer Trials Centre, UCL Cancer Institute, and European and ROW
Principal Investigator for the ARIEL3 study. “It is both impressive and
encouraging that rucaparib demonstrated improvements in key primary,
secondary and exploratory endpoints in all three ARIEL3 patient
populations. It is also clinically significant that rucaparib not only
sustained patients’ most recent response to platinum, but in some trial
participants also enhanced that response, including the radiological
elimination of residual tumor.”
In December 2016, Rubraca® became the first PARP inhibitor
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as monotherapy
for treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation (germline
and/or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer who have been treated
with two or more prior chemotherapies. During the fourth quarter of
2016, a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) was submitted and
accepted in Europe for Rubraca in the same ovarian cancer-treatment
indication. Based on the ARIEL3 findings, Clovis Oncology plans to
submit a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. FDA for a
second line or later maintenance treatment indication in ovarian cancer
by the end of October 2017, and in early 2018, plans to file an MAA in
Europe for the maintenance treatment indication upon receipt of a
potential approval for the treatment indication.
ARIEL3 is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trial of rucaparib
that enrolled 564 women with platinum-sensitive, high-grade ovarian,
fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer. The primary efficacy
analysis evaluated three prospectively defined molecular sub-groups in a
step-down manner: 1) tumor BRCA mutant (tBRCAmut) patients, inclusive of
germline and somatic mutations of BRCA (n=196); 2) HRD patients,
including BRCA-mutant patients and BRCA wild-type with high loss of
heterozygosity, or LOH-high patients (n=354), and, finally, 3) the
intent-to-treat population, or all patients treated in ARIEL3 (n=564).
Following is a table and summary of the primary efficacy analyses and
selected exploratory PFS endpoints per Response Evaluation Criteria in
Solid Tumors (RECIST) version 1.1 by each of investigator review, which
was the primary analysis of ARIEL3, and BICR, a key secondary endpoint
of the study. Each of these analyses, and their related Kaplan-Meier
curves, will be included in today’s presentation by Professor Ledermann.
|
ARIEL3
Analysis Population
|
|
PFS by Investigator Review
(Primary Endpoint)
|
|
PFS by Blinded Independent Central Review
(Key Secondary Endpoint)
|
Primary Analyses
|
|
|
Hazard Ratio
|
|
Median PFS (months)
Rucaparib vs. Placebo
|
|
Hazard Ratio
|
|
Median PFS (months)
Rucaparib vs. Placebo
|
tBRCAmut
(n=196)
|
|
0.23; p<0.0001
|
|
16.6 vs. 5.4
|
|
0.20; p<0.0001
|
|
26.8 vs. 5.4
|
HRD
(n=354)
|
|
0.32; p<0.0001
|
|
13.6 vs. 5.4
|
|
0.34; p<0.0001
|
|
22.9 vs. 5.5
|
Intent-to-Treat
(n=564)
|
|
0.36; p<0.0001
|
|
10.8 vs. 5.4
|
|
0.35; p<0.0001
|
|
13.7 vs. 5.4
|
Exploratory Analyses
|
BRCAwt / LOH high
(n=158)
|
|
0.44; p<0.0001
|
|
9.7 vs. 5.4
|
|
0.55; p=0.0135
|
|
11.1 vs. 5.6
|
BRCAwt / LOH low
(n=161)
|
|
0.58; p=0.0049
|
|
6.7 vs. 5.4
|
|
0.47; p=0.0003
|
|
8.2 vs. 5.3
PFS: progression-free survival; tBRCAmut: tumor BRCA mutant; HRD:
homologous recombination deficiency; BRCAwt: BRCA wild type; LOH: loss
of heterozygosity
Significant Improvement in PFS in the tBRCAmut Patient Population
The most robust clinical outcomes were observed among ARIEL3 patients
with a germline or somatic BRCA mutation (n=196). By investigator
review, the rucaparib arm successfully achieved statistical significance
over the placebo arm for the primary endpoint of PFS with a hazard ratio
of 0.23 (95% CI, 0.16-0.34; p<0.0001). The median PFS for the tBRCAmut
patients treated with rucaparib was 16.6 months (95% CI, 13.4-22.9) vs.
5.4 months (95% CI, 3.4-6.7) among those who received placebo.
By BICR, the rucaparib arm improved PFS over the placebo arm with a
hazard ratio of 0.20 (95% CI, 0.13-0.32; p<0.0001). The median PFS for
the tBRCAmut patients treated with rucaparib was 26.8 months (95% CI,
19.2-NR) vs. 5.4 months (95% CI, 4.9-8.1) among those who received
placebo.
Results were consistent for the germline BRCA (n=130) and somatic BRCA
(n=56) populations.
Significant Improvement in PFS in the HRD Patient Population
This population included patients with a germline or somatic mutation of
BRCA, as well as those whose tumors were BRCA wild type (BRCAwt) but
determined to be HRD as defined by a Foundation Medicine assay (n=354).
By investigator review, the rucaparib arm successfully achieved
statistical significance over the placebo arm for the primary endpoint
of PFS with a hazard ratio of 0.32 (95% CI, 0.24-0.42; p<0.0001). The
median PFS for the HRD patients treated with rucaparib was 13.6 months
(95% CI, 10.9-16.2) vs. 5.4 months (95% CI, 5.1-5.6) among those who
received placebo.
By BICR, the rucaparib arm improved PFS over the placebo arm with a
hazard ratio of 0.34 (95% CI, 0.24-0.47; p<0.0001). The median PFS for
the HRD patients treated with rucaparib was 22.9 months (95% CI,
16.2-NR) vs. 5.5 months (95% CI, 5.1-7.4) among those who received
placebo.
Significant Improvement in PFS in All Patients Studied
Rucaparib also showed statistical significance in all 564 patients
enrolled in the study. By investigator review, the rucaparib arm
successfully achieved statistical significance over the placebo arm for
the primary endpoint of PFS with a hazard ratio of 0.36 (95% CI,
0.30-0.45; p<0.0001). The median PFS for all patients treated with
rucaparib was 10.8 months (95% CI, 8.3-11.4) vs. 5.4 months (95% CI,
5.3-5.5) for those who received placebo.
By BICR, the rucaparib arm improved PFS over the placebo arm with a
hazard ratio of 0.35 (95% CI, 0.28-0.45; p<0.0001). The median PFS for
all patients enrolled in ARIEL3 and treated with rucaparib was 13.7
months (95% CI, 11.0-19.1) vs. 5.4 months (95% CI, 5.1-5.5) for those
who received placebo.
Exploratory PFS Endpoint Achieved in BRCAwt/LOH High Subgroup
The exploratory PFS endpoint was achieved in the 158 patients identified
as BRCAwt LOH high. By investigator review, the rucaparib arm
successfully achieved its endpoint over the placebo arm for the primary
endpoint of PFS with a hazard ratio of 0.44 (95% CI, 0.29-0.66;
p<0.0001). The median PFS for these patients treated with rucaparib was
9.7 months (95% CI, 7.9-13.1) vs. 5.4 months (95% CI, 4.1-5.7) for those
who received placebo.
By BICR, the rucaparib arm improved PFS over the placebo arm with a
hazard ratio of 0.55 (95% CI, 0.35-0.89; p=0.0135). The median PFS for
these patients treated with rucaparib was 11.1 months (95% CI, 8.2-NR)
vs. 5.6 months (95% CI, 2.9-8.2) for those who received placebo.
Exploratory PFS Endpoint Achieved in BRCAwt/LOH Low Subgroup
The exploratory PFS endpoint was achieved in the 161 patients identified
as BRCAwt and LOH low. By investigator review, the rucaparib arm
successfully achieved its endpoint over the placebo arm for the primary
endpoint of PFS with a hazard ratio of 0.58 (95% CI, 0.40-0.85;
p=0.0049). The median PFS for these patients treated with rucaparib was
6.7 months (95% CI, 5.4-9.1) vs. 5.4 months (95% CI, 5.3-7.4) for those
who received placebo.
By BICR, the rucaparib arm improved PFS over the placebo arm with a
hazard ratio of 0.47 (95% CI, 0.31-0.71; p=0.0003). The median PFS for
these patients treated with rucaparib was 8.2 months (95% CI, 5.6-10.1)
vs. 5.3 months (95% CI, 2.8-5.5) for those who received placebo.
Exploratory Endpoint of Response Rate
Enrollment in ARIEL3 included one-third of patients who had achieved a
complete response to their prior platinum-based therapy, and two-thirds
of patients who had achieved a partial response to their prior
platinum-based therapy. Of those with a partial response, 37% had
measurable disease at the time of enrollment and were therefore
evaluable for response. By investigator-assessed RECISTv1.1, the
confirmed objective response rate (ORR) in the tBRCAmut group treated
with rucaparib was 38% (15/40), of these, 18% (7/40) were complete
responses. This compared with 9% (2/23) ORR in the placebo group
(p=0.0055) and 0% complete responses. The confirmed ORR in the HRD group
treated with rucaparib was 27% (23/85), of these, 12% (10/85) were
complete responses. This compared with 7% (3/41) ORR in the placebo
group (p=0.05) and 0% complete responses. Finally, among the
intent-to-treat population, the confirmed ORR in patients treated with
rucaparib was 18% (26/141), of these 7% (10/141) were complete
responses. This compared with 8% (5/66) ORR in the placebo group
(p=0.05) and 2% (1/66) complete responses.
RECIST responses were not assessed by independent blinded review.
Summary of ARIEL3 Safety
The most common treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) of grade =3
reported in patients treated with rucaparib in the ARIEL3 study were
anemia/decreased hemoglobin (19%), increase in ALT/AST (10%),
neutropenia (7%), asthenia/fatigue (7%), thrombocytopenia (5%), vomiting
(4%) and nausea (4%). The discontinuation rate for TEAEs (excluding
disease progression) was 13.4% for rucaparib-treated patients and 1.6%
for the placebo arm. The rate of treatment-emergent myelodysplastic
syndrome (MDS)/acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in the rucaparib arm was <1%
(3/372), and no patients on the placebo arm experienced
treatment-emergent MDS/AML.
About the ARIEL3 Clinical Trial
The ARIEL3 pivotal study of rucaparib is a confirmatory randomized,
double-blind study comparing the effects of rucaparib against placebo to
evaluate whether rucaparib given as a maintenance treatment to
platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer patients can extend the period of time
for which the disease is controlled after a complete or partial response
to platinum-based chemotherapy. The study enrolled 564 patients with
high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal
cancer. To be eligible for the study, participants had to have received
at least two prior platinum-based treatment regimens, been sensitive to
the penultimate platinum regimen, and achieved a complete or partial
response to their most recent platinum-based regimen. There were no
genomic selection criteria for this study. Trial participants were
randomized 2:1 to receive 600 milligrams of rucaparib twice daily (BID)
or placebo.
About Rucaparib
Rucaparib is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of PARP1, PARP2 and PARP3
being developed in ovarian cancer as well as several additional solid
tumor indications. In December 2016, rucaparib became the first PARP
inhibitor approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as
monotherapy for treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation
(germline and/or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer who have
been treated with two or more prior chemotherapies. During the fourth
quarter of 2016, the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA)
submission in Europe for rucaparib in the same ovarian cancer treatment
indication was submitted and accepted for review. By the end of October
2017, Clovis Oncology plans to submit a supplemental New Drug
Application (sNDA) in the U.S. for a second line or later maintenance
treatment indication in ovarian cancer based on the ARIEL3 data, and in
early 2018, plans to file an MAA in Europe for the maintenance treatment
indication upon receipt of a potential approval for the treatment
indication. Studies open for enrollment or under consideration include
ovarian, prostate, breast, pancreatic, gastroesophageal, bladder, lung
and urothelial cancers. Clovis is also developing rucaparib in patients
with mutant BRCA tumors and other DNA repair deficiencies beyond BRCA –
commonly referred to as homologous recombination deficiencies, or HRD.
Clovis holds worldwide rights for rucaparib.
About Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer is the sixth deadliest cancer amongst women in Europe,i
where more than 65,000 women are diagnosed annually.ii
Ovarian cancer is challenging to treat, and most women will relapse
after surgery and chemotherapy. The 80 to 85 percent of women diagnosed
in the later stages of the disease (III and IV) have particularly poor
outcomes.iii Approximately one in four women with ovarian
cancer have a germline or somatic BRCA mutation,iv and new
treatment options are needed to treat unique patient populations.
About Clovis Oncology
Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on
acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents
in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis
Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer
populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, diagnostic
tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population
that is most likely to benefit from its use. Clovis Oncology is
headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, and has additional offices in San
Francisco, California and Cambridge, UK. Please visit clovisoncology.com for
more information.
To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not
descriptions of historical facts regarding Clovis Oncology, they are
forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and
expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of
forward-looking statements contained in this press release include,
among others, statements regarding our expectation of timing for
submission of the sNDA for rucaparib, European approval of rucaparib for
the treatment indication and the filing of an MAA for a second line or
later maintenance indication for rucaparib. Such forward-looking
statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause
our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly
from that expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such
risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties
inherent in the clinical development programs for our drug candidates,
including the result of clinical trials, whether future study results
will be consistent with study findings to-date, the corresponding
development pathways of our companion diagnostics, the timing of
availability of data from our clinical trials and the results of our
clinical trials, the initiation, enrollment and timing of our planned
clinical trials, actions by the FDA, the EMA or other regulatory
authorities regarding whether to approve drug applications that may be
filed, as well as their decisions that may affect drug labeling, pricing
and reimbursement, and other matters that could affect the availability
or commercial potential of our drug candidates or companion
diagnostics. Clovis Oncology does not undertake to update or revise any
forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and
uncertainties can be found in Clovis Oncology’s filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form
10-K and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.
