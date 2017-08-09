|
Rumors Swirl Again Over AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) and This $4.4 Billion San Diego Biotech
9/8/2017 6:59:05 AM
Speculation in the City suggested the FTSE 100 giant is preparing to swoop on Acadia Pharmaceuticals, a San Diego-based firm listed on Nasdaq with a market value of $4.4 billion (£3.4 billion).
Chatter about a deal was rife earlier this year, with one suggesting AstraZeneca had tabled a bid.
Gossips said Astra, off 12p at 4762p, has renewed its interest, with beleaguered chief executive Pascal Soriot keen to beef up after the huge Mystic cancer trial setback in June, which caused shares to plunge 15% in a day.
