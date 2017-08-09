European Investment Bank Supports Evotec AG (EVTG.F)'s Innovate Strategy With EUR 75 M Loan

- EIB WILL PROVIDE FINANCING FOR FIRST-IN-CLASS DRUG DISCOVERY PROJECTS
- SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER COST OF CAPITAL FOR TRANSLATION FROM ACADEMIC
SCIENCE TO INDUSTRY
- FUNDING IS SUPPORTED THROUGH THE "EUROPEAN FUND FOR STRATEGIC
INVESTMENTS", A KEY ELEMENT OF THE "INVESTMENT PLAN FOR EUROPE"
(SO-CALLED "JUNCKER PLAN")
HAMBURG, Germany & BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809)
and the European Investment Bank ("EIB") announced today that the EIB
has granted Evotec an unsecured loan facility of up to EUR 75 m to
support Evotec's Innovate strategy.
“The
development of innovative treatments is a process which requires
sustained investment. This is where the Investment Plan can play a role.
I am glad that, with today's agreement, the Plan is supporting research
which aims to tackle serious illnesses and diseases.”
The loan agreement is operated under the European Fund of Strategic
Investments ("EFSI"). EFSI is an essential pillar of the Investment Plan
for Europe ("IPE"), under which the EIB and the European Commission are
working as strategic partners to boost the competitiveness of the
European economy. The transaction is the first large success-sharing
investment under EFSI in any industry anywhere in Europe. Furthermore,
it represents EFSI's first contingent investment, whereupon the bank
shares the risk of its client's research & development (R&D) success.
Supporting EVT Innovate at significantly lower cost of capital
Cures
are still needed for more than 3,000 serious diseases. As a consequence,
indirect healthcare costs for treating patients are enormous, especially
considering the impact of ageing populations in many countries of the
developed world. Hence, the demand for new therapies continues to see
steady growth and this requires innovation in drug discovery in a
capital-efficient manner as well as through innovative financing models.
The core of Evotec's business is research and development to support
Pharma and biotech companies, venture capital groups, academic
institutions as well as foundations and not-for-profit organisations.
Within its EVT Innovate segment, Evotec is building a sustainable
pipeline of partnered disease-modifying product opportunities. Its R&D
activities are based on cutting-edge science, highest quality drug
discovery platforms (e.g. Evotec's integrated patient-derived induced
pluripotent stem cells ("iPSC") platform) and innovative collaboration
models such as the BRIDGE initiatives from Academia to Pharma. Since
2010, Evotec has built a pipeline of over 80 partnered product
opportunities through such partnerships, spin-offs or equity
investments. These partnerships hold significant upside value for Evotec
in terms of development, clinical and commercial milestones, royalties
or alternatively equity participations.
The EIB funding specifically supports Evotec's Innovate strategy through
a unique, innovative and flexible financing structure including a
moderate reward-sharing component for the EIB. The EUR 75 m total loan
financing will be invested into EVT Innovate R&D over a period of four
years and will mature seven years after draw down. The long-term
character of this financing reduces the cost of capital for innovation
substantially. At the same time, it allows Evotec to pursue innovative
drug discovery and development paths even more intensively (e.g. orphan
drug programmes; invest in certain technologies and platforms), always
focusing on disease-modifying treatments for diseases with an urgent
unmet medical need. Evotec expects the first investments with this new
funding tool already in 2017.
EIB Vice President Ambroise Fayolle, responsible for Germany and
EFSI, said: "We are proud to be able to support Evotec in this
innovative and competitive strategy. Boosting research and development
and standing by European companies is a priority for the EIB. Innovation
is a key element for Europe in a global competition, to help secure
competitiveness and jobs and achieve sustainable growth."
Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented:
"We are honoured to be part of the European Investment Plan fund and are
pleased with their trust in our innovation strategy. We will remain very
focused on our investments and continue to build world-leading R&D
efforts. The support of the EIB with the flexibility and innovative
financing model will bring down our cost of capital significantly.
Adding this new financing tool to the biotech industry is a truly
important milestone and will have a real impact for the global
innovation ecosystem in drug discovery."
The transaction has been developed in cooperation with kENUP Foundation,
a NGO supporting Innovation in Europe.
ABOUT THE EIB
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term
lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It
makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to
contribute towards EU policy goals.
ABOUT THE INVESTMENT PLAN FOR EUROPE
The Investment Plan for
Europe, the so-called "Juncker Plan", is one of the European
Commission's top priorities. It focuses on boosting investments to
create jobs and growth by making smarter use of new and existing
financial resources, removing obstacles to investment and providing
visibility and technical assistance to investment projects. The European
Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) is the central pillar of the
Juncker Plan. It provides a first loss guarantee, allowing the EIB to
invest in more, often riskier, projects. The EFSI is already showing
concrete results. The projects and agreements approved for financing
under the EFSI so far are expected to mobilise more than EUR 225 billion
in investments and support around 445,000 SMEs across all 28 Member
States.
ABOUT EVOTEC AG
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development
partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product
approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies,
academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate
worldwide providing the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug
discovery solutions, covering all activities from target-to-clinic to
meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery
(EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by
assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art
technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key
therapeutic areas including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of
diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On
this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 80
partnered product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery
stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term
discovery alliances with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB
and development partnerships with e.g. with Sanofi in the field of
diabetes, with Pfizer in the field of tissue fibrosis and Celgene in the
field of neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please
go to www.evotec.com
and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.
