Antibe Therapeutics Announces Enrollment Of First Subjects In Phase 2B GI Safety Study For Lead Drug, ATB-346

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ("Antibe" or the “Company”) (TSXV: ATE, OTCQX:
ATBPF), is pleased to announce that the first eight subjects have been
enrolled and are on treatment in its key Phase 2B clinical trial, a
double-blind, gastrointestinal (“GI”) safety study in 240 subjects with
naproxen as a comparator. Naproxen is the most prescribed nonsteroidal
anti-inflammatory drug (“NSAID”) in the USA. The study is designed to
demonstrate the unequivocal superiority of ATB-346 in GI safety.
Antibe’s CEO, Dan Legault, commented, “We are excited to report that
enrollment has officially commenced for our key Phase 2B GI safety study
for ATB-346, and we remain on our previously announced schedule.”
About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.
Antibe develops safer
medicines for pain and inflammation. Antibe’s technology involves
linking a hydrogen sulfide-releasing molecule to an existing drug to
produce a patented, improved medicine. Antibe’s lead drug ATB-346
targets the global need for a safer, non-addictive drug for chronic pain
and inflammation. ATB-352, the second drug in Antibe’s pipeline, targets
the urgent global need for a non-addictive analgesic for treating severe
acute pain, while ATB-340 is a GI-safe derivative of aspirin. www.antibethera.com.
Antibe’s subsidiary, Citagenix Inc. (“Citagenix”), is a leader in the
sales and marketing of tissue regenerative products servicing the
orthopedic and dental marketplaces. Since its inception in 1997,
Citagenix has become an important source of knowledge and experience for
bone regeneration in the Canadian medical device industry. Citagenix is
active in 15 countries, operating in Canada through its direct sales
teams, and internationally via a network of distributor partnerships. www.citagenix.com.
Forward Looking Information
This news release includes
certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not
limited to, the proposed licensing and development of drugs. Any
statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts
may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the
expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate",
"expect", "intend", "propose" and similar expressions. Forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially
from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could
cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this
news release include, but are not limited to, the Company’s inability to
secure additional financing and licensing arrangements on reasonable
terms, or at all, its inability to execute its business strategy and
successfully compete in the market, and risks associated with drug and
medical device development generally. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. assumes
no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the
reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the
forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.