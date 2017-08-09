Antibe Therapeutics Announces Enrollment Of First Subjects In Phase 2B GI Safety Study For Lead Drug, ATB-346

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ("Antibe" or the “Company”) (TSXV: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), is pleased to announce that the first eight subjects have been enrolled and are on treatment in its key Phase 2B clinical trial, a double-blind, gastrointestinal (“GI”) safety study in 240 subjects with naproxen as a comparator. Naproxen is the most prescribed nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (“NSAID”) in the USA. The study is designed to demonstrate the unequivocal superiority of ATB-346 in GI safety.

Antibe’s CEO, Dan Legault, commented, “We are excited to report that enrollment has officially commenced for our key Phase 2B GI safety study for ATB-346, and we remain on our previously announced schedule.”

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe develops safer medicines for pain and inflammation. Antibe’s technology involves linking a hydrogen sulfide-releasing molecule to an existing drug to produce a patented, improved medicine. Antibe’s lead drug ATB-346 targets the global need for a safer, non-addictive drug for chronic pain and inflammation. ATB-352, the second drug in Antibe’s pipeline, targets the urgent global need for a non-addictive analgesic for treating severe acute pain, while ATB-340 is a GI-safe derivative of aspirin. www.antibethera.com.

Antibe’s subsidiary, Citagenix Inc. (“Citagenix”), is a leader in the sales and marketing of tissue regenerative products servicing the orthopedic and dental marketplaces. Since its inception in 1997, Citagenix has become an important source of knowledge and experience for bone regeneration in the Canadian medical device industry. Citagenix is active in 15 countries, operating in Canada through its direct sales teams, and internationally via a network of distributor partnerships. www.citagenix.com.

