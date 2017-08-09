Foundation Medicine (FMI), Roche (RHHBY) Blood Test Could Help 'Personalize' Cancer Immunotherapy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foundation
Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMI) today announced presentations at the
European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting highlighting
validation data for its novel assay to measure tumor mutational burden
from blood (bTMB). These presentations will highlight retrospective data
analysis from Roche/Genentech’s Phase II POPLAR and Phase III OAK
studies that enabled analytic and clinical validation for the bTMB
assay. The studies demonstrate that high bTMB as measured by Foundation
Medicine’s assay is associated with response to atezolizumab in
individuals with previously-treated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC),
potentially offering a new option to expand personalized care options
for patients with advanced cancer.
Based on these findings, Foundation Medicine also announced today that
its bTMB assay will be integrated as part of Roche/Genentech’s
prospective, randomized Phase III Blood First Assay Screening Trial
(BFAST) as a companion diagnostic assay to investigate bTMB as a
non-invasive biomarker of response to first-line atezolizumab in
advanced NSCLC patients.
“Foundation Medicine has previously shown that measuring tumor
mutational burden from tissue samples can help reliably predict
responses to immunotherapies. However, a critical need exists for
measuring TMB via a non-invasive solution for cancer patients for whom
tissue is not available or when a biopsy is not feasible,” said Vincent
Miller, M.D., chief medical officer at Foundation Medicine. “Our data at
ESMO provide the first evidence that response to immunotherapy can be
predicted using only a blood sample and we’re pleased that we recently
received FDA clinical trial approval for the Phase III study to validate
bTMB as a biomarker in first-line immunotherapy. Based on the study
results, we expect further development of our bTMB assay as a companion
diagnostic, providing an important predictive and complementary solution
to FoundationACT® liquid biopsy, and ultimately enabling
physicians to make informed selection of targeted or immunotherapy
treatments in the absence of tissue.”
In the studies presented at ESMO, Foundation Medicine’s bTMB assay was
analytically validated to determine TMB with high precision and accuracy
from as little as one percent tumor content in a blood sample. The assay
was used to retrospectively analyze a total of 794 plasma samples from
the Phase II POPLAR and Phase III OAK clinical trials. The analysis
showed that atezolizumab demonstrated a clear benefit for overall
survival. Additionally, there was a correlation between patients with
high bTMB in those studies and longer progression-free survival (PFS)
when treated with atezolizumab. In addition, bTMB was not found to
correlate with PD-L1 expression levels as measured by tissue-based
immunohistochemistry, suggesting that bTMB, like tissue TMB, provides
independent and critical predictive information in addition to the
information furnished by PD-L1 testing.
The bTMB assay validation presentations will take place during the
following times:
Abstract #1295O -- Blood-based biomarkers for cancer
immunotherapy: Tumor mutational burden in blood (bTMB) is associated
with improved atezolizumab (atezo) efficacy in 2L+ NSCLC (POPLAR and
OAK), Sept 8, 4:00pm – 5:30pm, Madrid Auditorium (Oral Presentation)
Abstract #102P -- Analytic validation of a next generation
sequencing assay to identify tumor mutational burden from blood (bTMB)
to support investigation of an anti-PD-L1 agent, atezolizumab, in a
first line non-small cell lung cancer trial (BFAST), Sept 11, 1:15pm –
2:15pm, Hall 8 (Poster Presentation)
In totality, the company and its collaborators will present a total of
19 studies at the ESMO Annual Meeting, including three oral
presentations, seven poster discussions and nine posters, which support
the integration of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) and biomarkers
such as tissue- and blood-based TMB to help guide personalized cancer
care. These new data include insights into the landscape of tissue-based
TMB across various types of cancer, which may help further stratify
molecular subtypes of disease and guide more personalized treatment.
Results will be presented from a study of more than 80,000 solid tumors,
a study of more than 22,000 gastrointestinal cancers and a study of more
than 2,000 melanoma cases (the largest known cohort of metastatic
melanoma cases with comprehensive genomic profiling released to date).
Together these results reveal pan-tumor and disease-specific alterations
that may inform rational selection of immunotherapy.
Furthermore, new studies show the prevalence of TMB in subtypes of
certain cancers where immunotherapy is not often considered, such as
breast and thymic cancers. These findings may help expand the utility of
TMB into new indications.
The European Society for Medical Oncology Annual Meeting will be held
from September 8-12, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
