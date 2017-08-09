Eton Pharma Appoints Dr. Norbert Riedel To Its Board Of Directors

DEER PARK, Ill., Sept. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced it has appointed Dr. Norbert Riedel, President and CEO of Aptinyx, to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Riedel to Eton's board and look forward to his scientific expertise in supporting Eton's pipeline," said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals. "His corporate leadership experience and success as an industry innovator will enhance our current board membership, supporting our mission to deliver novel and impactful branded medicines that are both cost effective and available to all patients."

Prior to joining Aptinyx, Dr. Riedel was president and CEO of Naurex, the predecessor company acquired by Allergan and from which Aptinyx and its technology were spun out. Prior to Naurex, Dr. Riedel served various roles at Baxter International including corporate vice president and chief science and innovation officer. Previously, he was head of worldwide biotechnology and held a number of scientific management positions at Hoechst Marion Roussel (now Sanofi). Dr. Riedel serves on the boards of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and the Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization. He served on the board of directors of Ariad Pharmaceuticals until the company was acquired in February 2017. Dr. Riedel is a member of the Austrian Academy of Sciences and served on Governor Pat Quinn's Illinois Innovation Council. He is an adjunct professor at Boston University School of Medicine and Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine and, prior to moving into industry, was an associate professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine and a visiting professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Dr. Riedel received a Diploma and Ph.D. from the University of Frankfurt and was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University.

About Eton:

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a privately held company, is focused on the development and commercialization of innovative sterile product candidates utilizing the FDA 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. The Eton leadership team has a history of success in developing and commercializing sterile injectable pharmaceutical products. Eton is currently developing a broad portfolio of essential branded products and expects to file products within the US during 2018. For more information about Eton, please visit the corporate website at www.etonpharma.com.

