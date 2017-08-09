Corman USA Announces Major Relaunch Of Organyc Feminine Care Line & Results Of Clinical Study

NEENAH, Wis., Sept. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Corman USA, Inc. announced a major relaunch of their Organyc® feminine care line. Organyc is made with 100% certified organic cotton, and offers unsurpassed absorbency, giving women both leak protection and sensitive skin protection too. This news was issued in conjunction with the release of findings from a longitudinal study that followed over 300 women who suffered from skin irritation in the vaginal area. The study revealed that when the women substituted 100% cotton products like Organyc pads for the brands they were previously using, 90% completely eliminated their skin irritation in 3 months or less.

Organyc is the first feminine care brand to offer complete protection for both sensitive skin and unsurpassed absorbency and leak protection. In support of this relaunch extensive radio and digital advertising is now underway along with, product sampling, a whole new website and tie ins with trade partners.

The complete line of Organyc feminine products -- liners, pads and tampons are all made of 100% organic cotton certified by the ICEA and the Soil Association. Organyc cotton is the best, most expensive type. Organyc pads are made with a biological cotton-filtering surface and an absorbent, hypoallergenic and breathable cotton inner core. Organyc tampons are available in different absorbencies - in applicator and non-applicator styles.

Organyc products have no perfume and no chlorine; they are free from: latex, dyes, super absorbent chemicals and wood pulp. They are wrapped in Mater-Bi, a biodegradable and compostable packaging material. That's why Organyc protects and respects you and your sensitive skin.

"Up until now, there have been no feminine care products that address the sensitive skin needs of nearly 2/3 of women in the U.S," says Marketing Manager for Corman USA, Rebecca Rich. "Corman's been specializing in designing and manufacturing personal care products made from cotton since 1946 and hold a number of patents in this area."

The main objective of the study was to evaluate whether women who used 100% cotton pads like Organyc and who had self-described moderate to severe irritation, noticed an improvement in their intimate comfort level, and a reduction in discomfort and irritation. This was compared to using their regular, conventional feminine care pads.



The study was conducted by 3 leading gynecologists on a sample of 306 women who had self-described moderate to severe skin sensitivity issues with feminine care products. 105 gynecologists participated in the national recruitment of the women. The study demonstrated that the use of 100% cotton feminine care pads like Organyc reduced skin irritation by 90% within 90 days.

The Study indicated that the use of 100% cotton protection like Organyc feminine care products significantly reduces irritation, discomfort or itching sensations that women had complained about while using ordinary feminine care pads. In particular, among the women reporting discomforts (n=236) and/or itching/irritation (n=228) simply changing their feminine care pad to a cotton one like Organyc, resulted in a reduction of discomfort in 90% of the cases within 90 days of use.

Based on the level of improvement achieved, 94% of the women in the study stated that they would change their current feminine care pad to use 100% cotton feminine care pads like Organyc. That is how effective the difference was in improving comfort, irritation and itching. See study summary.

Organyc is now available for purchase at CVS Pharmacy nationwide, Amazon, and many other retailers in store and online. Here is a list of stores.

For more information, please visit www.organyc.net.

Corman USA, Inc. is donating supplies of feminine care pads and baby wipes to those in Texas in need. The donations are being coordinated through HEB, a large grocery chain headquartered in San Antonio, Texas and trade partner with Corman.

About Organyc

Organyc is a unique line of feminine care products - liners, pads and tampons, made with 100% organic cotton inside and out, so they're soft and gentle against the skin. And, Organyc offers women unsurpassed absorbency and leak protection. Organyc gives women the complete protection they deserve.

About Corman

Corman SpA, headquartered in Milan, Italy with its U.S. offices in New York, is a leading expert in researching, developing and manufacturing cotton products for feminine care, adult care, baby care and skin care - since 1945. They hold five patents in this area. Corman's brands are known worldwide for their commitment to craftsmanship, and to their commitment to the consumer. Organyc feminine care products is an example of this commitment.

