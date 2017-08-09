SCIEX Launches The Topaz LC-MS/MS System For Clinical Diagnostics In Europe

WARRINGTON, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCIEX
Diagnostics, the in vitro diagnostics division of SCIEX, a
global leader in life science industry, will be showcasing the SCIEX
Topaz™ System for Clinical Diagnostics at the 4th Annual
European Congress & Exhibition of the Association for Mass
Spectrometry: Application to the Clinical Lab (MSACL EU 2017) in
Salzburg, Austria on September 10-14. This fully integrated LC-MS/MS
system for clinical diagnostics will be showcased in the SCIEX booth
(#12-13) and live software demonstrations will be offered throughout the
exhibition. The Topaz System is designed specifically to meet the unique
needs of the clinical diagnostic lab, lowering the barriers to adoption
of LC-MS/MS and making it accessible to the entire clinical lab staff.
The Topaz System offers unique flexibility; with both an open system
designed for lab-developed tests (LDTs) and for the capability for
running locked, SCIEX pre-developed assays kits. The easy-to-use Topaz
System enables clinical labs to expand their testing services and bring
previously outsourced tests in-house, providing opportunities for cost
savings along with gold-standard accuracy, in less time, with less
complexity - all for the benefit of supporting quality patient care. The
system’s innovative ClearCore™ MD software simplifies and streamlines
workflows and method development, and incorporates features that enhance
usability to help new users build proficiency quickly.
“SCIEX set out with the goal of making mass spectrometry simple for
clinical labs, and the outcome is the integrated LC-MS-based IVD system
that is open by design and closed when you need it,” said Dr. Aaron
Hudson, Sr. Director and GM of SCIEX Diagnostics. “The innovative
ClearCore MD software simplifies and streamlines workflows and method
development, bringing the power of SCIEX LC-MS technology to the hands
of the routine user.”
During the exhibition, SCIEX will present a seminar entitled
“Introducing the new SCIEX Topaz™ System, a CE-marked integrated LC-MS
IVD system” for those interested in hearing more about this unique
system. The seminar will be presented on Wednesday 13th
September, 14:00 - 14:30, in the Papageno Room at the Salzburg Congress
Centre. Attendance to the seminar is open to all MSACL EU 2017
delegates, including press. There will also be a poster presented on
this topic during the poster session of the conference. For more
information on the Topaz system or SCIEX´s other leading analytical
technologies and solutions, please contact Carmen.Boxheimer@sciex.com
to arrange a meeting at MSACL EU 2017, or visit SCIEX at booth #12-13
during the show or visit https://sciex.com/events/msacl-eu-2017.
About SCIEX
SCIEX helps to improve the world we live in by enabling scientists and
laboratory analysts to find answers to the complex analytical challenges
they face. The company's global leadership and world-class service and
support in the capillary electrophoresis and liquid chromatography-mass
spectrometry industry have made it a trusted partner to thousands of the
scientists and lab analysts worldwide who are focused on basic research,
drug discovery and development, food and environmental testing,
forensics and clinical research.
With over 40 years of proven innovation, SCIEX excels by listening to
and understanding the ever-evolving needs of its customers to develop
reliable, sensitive and intuitive solutions that continue to redefine
what is achievable in routine and complex analysis. For more
information, please visit sciexdiagnostics.com.
AB Sciex is operating as SCIEX.
©2017 AB Sciex. The trademarks mentioned herein are the property of the
AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners. AB Sciex™ is being used
under license.
For in vitro diagnostic use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in
all countries. For information on availability, please contact your
local representative. IVD-MKT-12-6493