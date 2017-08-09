SCIEX Launches The Topaz LC-MS/MS System For Clinical Diagnostics In Europe

A fully-integrated CE-marked and FDA Class I medical device demonstrating both open design and capability for locked methods, will be showcased at MSACL EU 2017

WARRINGTON, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCIEX Diagnostics, the in vitro diagnostics division of SCIEX, a global leader in life science industry, will be showcasing the SCIEX Topaz™ System for Clinical Diagnostics at the 4th Annual European Congress & Exhibition of the Association for Mass Spectrometry: Application to the Clinical Lab (MSACL EU 2017) in Salzburg, Austria on September 10-14. This fully integrated LC-MS/MS system for clinical diagnostics will be showcased in the SCIEX booth (#12-13) and live software demonstrations will be offered throughout the exhibition. The Topaz System is designed specifically to meet the unique needs of the clinical diagnostic lab, lowering the barriers to adoption of LC-MS/MS and making it accessible to the entire clinical lab staff.

The Topaz System offers unique flexibility; with both an open system designed for lab-developed tests (LDTs) and for the capability for running locked, SCIEX pre-developed assays kits. The easy-to-use Topaz System enables clinical labs to expand their testing services and bring previously outsourced tests in-house, providing opportunities for cost savings along with gold-standard accuracy, in less time, with less complexity - all for the benefit of supporting quality patient care. The system’s innovative ClearCore™ MD software simplifies and streamlines workflows and method development, and incorporates features that enhance usability to help new users build proficiency quickly.

“SCIEX set out with the goal of making mass spectrometry simple for clinical labs, and the outcome is the integrated LC-MS-based IVD system that is open by design and closed when you need it,” said Dr. Aaron Hudson, Sr. Director and GM of SCIEX Diagnostics. “The innovative ClearCore MD software simplifies and streamlines workflows and method development, bringing the power of SCIEX LC-MS technology to the hands of the routine user.”

During the exhibition, SCIEX will present a seminar entitled “Introducing the new SCIEX Topaz™ System, a CE-marked integrated LC-MS IVD system” for those interested in hearing more about this unique system. The seminar will be presented on Wednesday 13th September, 14:00 - 14:30, in the Papageno Room at the Salzburg Congress Centre. Attendance to the seminar is open to all MSACL EU 2017 delegates, including press. There will also be a poster presented on this topic during the poster session of the conference. For more information on the Topaz system or SCIEX´s other leading analytical technologies and solutions, please contact Carmen.Boxheimer@sciex.com to arrange a meeting at MSACL EU 2017, or visit SCIEX at booth #12-13 during the show or visit https://sciex.com/events/msacl-eu-2017.

About SCIEX

SCIEX helps to improve the world we live in by enabling scientists and laboratory analysts to find answers to the complex analytical challenges they face. The company's global leadership and world-class service and support in the capillary electrophoresis and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry industry have made it a trusted partner to thousands of the scientists and lab analysts worldwide who are focused on basic research, drug discovery and development, food and environmental testing, forensics and clinical research.

With over 40 years of proven innovation, SCIEX excels by listening to and understanding the ever-evolving needs of its customers to develop reliable, sensitive and intuitive solutions that continue to redefine what is achievable in routine and complex analysis. For more information, please visit sciexdiagnostics.com.

