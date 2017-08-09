Casebia Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team With Two Key Appointments

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Casebia Therapeutics, the joint venture founded by Bayer and CRISPR
Therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Michael Laska, Ph.D.,
as Vice President of CMC Development and Manufacturing, and Ileen
Winick, as Vice President of Human Resources.
“We are pleased to have Michael and Ileen join our effort to unlock the
full potential of gene editing therapeutics,” said Jim Burns, Ph.D.,
President and Chief Executive Officer of Casebia. “Michael is a
recognized leader in building manufacturing processes to support the
creation of novel therapeutic modalities. Ileen has a strong track
record of helping to build the team needed to support the growth of
innovative organizations in biotech and beyond. Together, their
expertise will help shape our growth and enable us to scale to help
patients with genetic disease.”
A demonstrated leader in manufacturing process development, Laska built
his career guiding biological drug candidates from research through
clinical development into commercial production. He joins Casebia from
Moderna Therapeutics, where he served as Head of Process Development.
Prior to Moderna, Laska spent more than a decade at Merck, rising
through different management positions, before becoming Director of
External BioProcess Development. In this role, he managed all external
research and development in support of Merck’s clinical vaccine and
biologic candidates. He earned his undergraduate degree in chemical
engineering at the University of Virginia and his doctorate in chemical
engineering from MIT. As Vice President of CMC Development and
Manufacturing, Laska will establish and guide the development of
manufacturing processes for Casebia’s multiple gene-editing product
programs.
Winick is an accomplished human resources executive who specializes in
building and managing human resource functions for high growth companies
in the biotechnology and software industries. Most recently, she served
as Vice President, Human Resources at OvaScience, where she helped guide
the company through its global launch. Previously, she was Vice
President of Human Resources at NextG Networks and held leadership roles
at Lucent Technologies and Genetics Institute. She earned her
undergraduate degree in human resources management from the University
of Cincinnati and her master’s degree in industrial and labor relations
from Cornell University. As Vice President of Human Resources, Winick
will work to strengthen Casebia’s corporate culture and ensure the
company attracts, develops and maintains top talent.
About Casebia Therapeutics
Casebia Therapeutics is a novel
joint venture between Bayer and CRISPR Therapeutics, focused on
discovering, developing and commercializing CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing
therapeutics to treat the genetic causes of bleeding disorders,
autoimmune disease, blindness, hearing loss and heart disease. Formed in
March 2016, Casebia has access to gene-editing technology from CRISPR
Therapeutics in specific disease areas, as well as access to protein
engineering expertise and relevant disease know-how through Bayer.
Casebia is a free-standing entity, equally owned by Bayer and CRISPR
Therapeutics, with its own scientific leadership and management team.
The company’s Board of Directors has equal composition from Bayer and
CRISPR Therapeutics. Casebia’s primary base of research operations is in
Cambridge, MA, with a second site in San Francisco, CA.
For more information, please visit www.casebia.com.