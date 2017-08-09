|
FDA Berates Pfizer (PFE) Unit for EpiPen Misfires During 'Life-Threatening Emergencies'
9/8/2017 6:45:24 AM
The Food and Drug Administration accused a medical company of failing to investigate "hundreds of complaints that" the anti-allergy EpiPen device has misfired "during life-threatening emergencies," including some cases in which people later died.
That stunning revelation is contained in a damning warning letter the FDA sent to the division of drug giant Pfizer, which makes EpiPens for another pharmaceuticals behemoth, Mylan.
The letter cites multiple "significant" regulatory violations related to the manufacturing of EpiPen discovered during inspections during February and March of this year at a Missouri facility operated by Meridian Medical Technologies, the Pfizer-owned company.
