 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

FDA Berates Pfizer (PFE) Unit for EpiPen Misfires During 'Life-Threatening Emergencies'



9/8/2017 6:45:24 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
The Food and Drug Administration accused a medical company of failing to investigate "hundreds of complaints that" the anti-allergy EpiPen device has misfired "during life-threatening emergencies," including some cases in which people later died.

That stunning revelation is contained in a damning warning letter the FDA sent to the division of drug giant Pfizer, which makes EpiPens for another pharmaceuticals behemoth, Mylan.

The letter cites multiple "significant" regulatory violations related to the manufacturing of EpiPen discovered during inspections during February and March of this year at a Missouri facility operated by Meridian Medical Technologies, the Pfizer-owned company.

Read at CNBC
Read at New York Times
Read at Reuters
Read at Washington Post
Read at Fortune


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 