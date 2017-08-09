Celgene (CELG) ReleaseData Presented At ESMO 2017 Further Evaluate Role Of ABRAXANE For Patients With Historically Challenging Cancers

Multiple presentations evaluate the investigational uses of ABRAXANE
alone or as combination therapy to treat non-small cell lung cancer and
as combination therapy for locally advanced pancreatic cancer
BOUDRY, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) today announced that data from
multiple studies evaluating investigational uses of ABRAXANE®
(paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injectable suspension)
(albumin-bound) will be presented during the European Society of Medical
Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Annual Meeting between September 8-12 in Madrid,
Spain.
"The data presented at ESMO highlight investigational uses of ABRAXANE
to potentially treat patients with particularly challenging diseases,
either alone or in combination with other agents," said Nadim Ahmed,
President, Hematology and Oncology for Celgene. "Through these data, we
are able to continue advancing our understanding and treatment of these
cancers especially in patient populations with historically limited
treatment options."
In advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), abstracts from three
studies in the ABOUND program continue to evaluate investigational uses
of ABRAXANE. ABOUND 2L+ is a Phase II trial evaluating second-line
monotherapy or combination treatment with an immune checkpoint inhibitor
or epigenetic therapy. ABOUND.SQM is a Phase III study evaluating
ABRAXANE as combination treatment with carboplatin as induction therapy
for those with squamous disease. ABOUND 70+ is a Phase IV study
evaluating the first-line treatment of ABRAXANE + carboplatin in
patients 70 years and older.
Additionally, updated data from the Phase II LAPACT study evaluating the
investigational use of ABRAXANE in patients with locally advanced,
non-resectable pancreatic cancer will be presented.