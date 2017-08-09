Optim Announces Launch Of New ENTity Series Video ENT Endoscopy System

STURBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Optim LLC, a premier manufacturer of proprietary flexible endoscopes for use in the visual diagnosis of Ear-Nose-and-Throat ("ENT") disorders, announced today the launch of the company's first video-based imaging product within the medical space, the ENTity VL Video Endoscopy System. The new system will be exhibited at the American Academy of Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Society (AAO-HNSF) Annual Meeting, September 10 -12 in Chicago, Illinois alongside the company's innovative ENTity series of fiberoptic endoscopes.

"We are excited to announce this addition to our ENTity line of endoscopes," stated Paul Joyce, President and CEO of Optim. "By offering our ENT customers a broader range of products to treat their patients and perform a greater number of diagnostic procedures, we expect to be a more valuable commercial partner for them." Mr. Joyce continued, "The VL system provides ENT clinicians a practical endoscopy system with a simplified workflow to expand their visualization exams to include video imaging, stroboscopy, patient review, and documentation."

The ENTity VL Video Endoscopy System includes a flexible video laryngoscope with integrated LED illumination, a streamlined digital video processor, and an imaging capture suite with 22" touch-screen display for one-touch image and documentation management. The system offers a compact, but expandable visualization platform intended to maximize nasal, sinus, voice, and swallowing exams including the simple addition of the ENTity VL Stroboscopy unit for expansion into enhanced diagnostics of voice disorders.

"We believe the ENTity VL system will serve as a practical hub for clinicians to not only perform flexible video laryngoscopy procedures, but to expand easily to stroboscopy, flexible endoscopic evaluation of swallowing (FEES), and camera-and-rigid sinoscopy exams all enabled by the Imaging Capture Suite," added Mr. Joyce. "All of these patient exams can be easily viewed, captured, and reviewed with the patient and archived for future review or EMR documentation."

About Optim:

Optim LLC designs, develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art imaging products and accessories that help professionals in the medical, law enforcement, and industrial markets perform visualization procedures more effectively and efficiently. The ENTity Series for medical and the FreedomView Series for industrial and security markets utilize the company's patented OptiLux LED lighting technology freeing users from tethered or bulky external devices. Optim owns the trademarks for Optim, ENTity, FreedomView, and OptiLux. Information about Optim's products is available at www.optim-llc.com.

