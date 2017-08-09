Arsanis Presents Preclinical Data On Lead Product Candidate, ASN100, At The “2017 ASM/ESCMID Conference On Drug Development To Meet The Challenge Of Antimicrobial Resistance”

WALTHAM, Mass. & VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arsanis, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on
applying monoclonal antibody immunotherapies to address serious
infectious diseases, today announced that the company presented positive
preclinical efficacy data in prevention and treatment models of lethal Staphylococcus
aureus pneumonia for its investigational lead product
candidate, ASN100, which is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for
the prevention of S. aureus pneumonia in high-risk, mechanically
ventilated patients. These data were described in two poster
presentations at the 2017 ASM/ESCMID Conference on Drug Development to
Meet the Challenge of Antimicrobial Resistance, taking place in Boston
from September 6 – 8.
“The preclinical data presented at the ASM/ESCMID meeting further
support the development of ASN100, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody
therapeutic with a non-antibiotic mechanism of action,” said Eszter
Nagy, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder, and Chief Scientific Officer of Arsanis.
“ASN100 monotherapy demonstrated complete protection against a range of S.
aureus strains in a preventative rabbit model of S. aureus
pneumonia. The data also indicate the therapeutic potential of ASN100,
demonstrating the importance of broad neutralization of cytotoxins
critical to S. aureus pneumonia.”
Summary of Posters
Prophylactic Efficacy and Pharmacokinetics of Cytotoxin-Neutralizing
Monoclonal IgGs in Rabbit Models of Staphylococcus aureus
Pneumonia. Poster #99.
In this study of ASN100 in a rabbit model of the prevention of lethal S.
aureus pneumonia, ASN100 elicited high protective efficacy against
all S. aureus strains tested irrespective of antibiotic
susceptibility and toxin expression profiles. Significant dose-dependent
protection was observed with the highest doses achieving 100 percent
(100%) survival at 96 hours in this acute pneumonia model. Improved lung
pathology, including reduced tissue damage, edema rates and bacterial
burden were also observed with ASN100 therapy.
Potentiating Antibiotics with Cytotoxin-Neutralizing Monoclonal
Antibodies in Lethal Murine and Rabbit Models of Staphylococcus
aureus Pneumonia. Poster #102.
In these studies, Arsanis tested ASN100 as monotherapy and in
combination with antibiotics in mouse and rabbit treatment models of S.
aureus pneumonia. These studies demonstrated efficacy of ASN100
monotherapy and notably, when dosed in combination with antibiotics,
potentiation of antibiotic efficacy, including efficacy of beta-lactam
antibiotics against methicillin resistant S. aureus (MRSA)
strains.
Both posters will be made available at www.arsanis.com.
About ASN100
ASN100 is a combination of two co-administered fully human monoclonal
antibodies (mAbs), ASN-1 and ASN-2, that together neutralize the six
cytotoxins critical to S. aureus pneumonia pathogenesis.
ASN-1 neutralizes alpha-hemolysin (Hla), a cytotoxin that damages lung
epithelial cells, and four leukocidins, cytotoxins that destroy human
immune cells: gamma-hemolysin AB (HlgAB), gamma-hemolysin CB (HlgCB),
Panton-Valentine leukocidin (PVL), and leukocidin ED (LukED). ASN-2
neutralizes the fifth leukocidin, LukGH, a particularly potent
human cytotoxin also responsible for the destruction of human immune
cells. ASN100 is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the
prevention of S. aureus pneumonia in high-risk, mechanically
ventilated patients, and has received Fast Track designation from the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
About Arsanis, Inc.
Arsanis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on
applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address serious
infectious diseases. A deep understanding of the pathogenesis of
infection, paired with access to some of the most advanced mAb discovery
techniques and platforms available today, has positioned Arsanis to
build and advance a pipeline of novel mAbs with multiple mechanisms of
action and high potency against their intended targets. The company’s
lead clinical program, ASN100, is aimed at serious Staphylococcus
aureus infections and is being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical study
for the prevention of S. aureus pneumonia in high-risk,
mechanically ventilated patients. In addition to ASN100, its preclinical
pipeline is comprised of mAbs targeting multiple serious bacterial and
viral pathogens, including respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
Arsanis is a U.S. company headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with
European research and preclinical development operations headquartered
in Vienna, Austria (Arsanis Biosciences GmbH).
For more information, please visit the Arsanis website at www.arsanis.com.