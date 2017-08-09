PQ Bypass To Unveil New Data From DETOUR I At VIVA 17

Impact of DETOUR System on Long-Segment Peripheral Artery Disease to be Presented During Late Breaking Trial Presentation

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PQ Bypass today announced that data from a subset analysis of the DETOUR I clinical trial will be presented during a late-breaking clinical trial session at Vascular InterVentional Advances (VIVA 17), taking place September 11-14 in Las Vegas. The study evaluated the safety and effectiveness of the DETOUR System for treating long-segment (>25cm) blockages in the femoropopliteal artery via a novel, fully percutaneous bypass approach, known as the DETOUR procedure.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Tuesday, September 12

Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session

1:15 – 2:15 PT: Safety and Efficacy of a Novel Percutaneous Bypass Procedure for Long-Segment Femoropopliteal Disease: A Sub-Analysis (>25cm) from the DETOUR I Trial

Presenter: Sean Lyden, M.D., chairman of the vascular surgery department at Cleveland Clinic

Percutaneous femoropopliteal bypass (the DETOUR procedure) is a newly developed procedure that utilizes the proprietary DETOUR System - TORUS Stent Graft, DETOUR Crossing Device and DETOUR Snare - to enable a fully percutaneous bypass of long-segment blockages in the femoropopliteal artery. The DETOUR procedure creates a pathway around a lesion by placing stent grafts that cross from the femoral artery into the femoral vein and back into the artery. The new path re-directs oxygen-rich blood around the blockage and restores blood flow to the lower leg and foot of the patient. The restoration of blood flow helps to reduce pain and improve patient mobility, all while limiting the progression of PAD.

VIVA is the premier global, multidisciplinary course for vascular intervention and medicine, providing excellence in professional education for all specialties and stakeholders who treat the vascular patient.

About PQ Bypass

PQ Bypass, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based medical device company working to transform the treatment of long-segment peripheral artery disease with minimally invasive endovascular solutions.

PQ Bypass is operated by recognized leaders in the medical device industry including veterans from Medtronic, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, and Stryker. The underlying technology and technique used in the percutaneous DETOUR procedure were co-developed by two world-renowned cardiologists and innovators, Dr. James Joye and Dr. Richard Heuser, who are recognized experts in peripheral artery disease.

The DETOUR System is not available for sale in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.pqbypass.com