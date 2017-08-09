PQ Bypass To Unveil New Data From DETOUR I At VIVA 17

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PQ Bypass today announced that data from a subset analysis of the DETOUR
I clinical trial will be presented during a late-breaking clinical trial
session at Vascular InterVentional Advances (VIVA 17), taking place
September 11-14 in Las Vegas. The study evaluated the safety and
effectiveness of the DETOUR System for treating long-segment (>25cm)
blockages in the femoropopliteal artery via a novel, fully percutaneous
bypass approach, known as the DETOUR procedure.
Details of the presentation are as follows:
Tuesday, September 12
Late Breaking
Clinical Trial Session
1:15 – 2:15 PT: Safety and Efficacy
of a Novel Percutaneous Bypass Procedure for Long-Segment
Femoropopliteal Disease: A Sub-Analysis (>25cm) from the DETOUR I Trial
Presenter:
Sean Lyden, M.D., chairman of the vascular surgery department at
Cleveland Clinic
Percutaneous femoropopliteal bypass (the DETOUR procedure) is a newly
developed procedure that utilizes the proprietary DETOUR System - TORUS
Stent Graft, DETOUR Crossing Device and DETOUR Snare - to enable a fully
percutaneous bypass of long-segment blockages in the femoropopliteal
artery. The DETOUR procedure creates a pathway around a lesion by
placing stent grafts that cross from the femoral artery into the femoral
vein and back into the artery. The new path re-directs oxygen-rich blood
around the blockage and restores blood flow to the lower leg and foot of
the patient. The restoration of blood flow helps to reduce pain and
improve patient mobility, all while limiting the progression of PAD.
VIVA is the premier global, multidisciplinary course for vascular
intervention and medicine, providing excellence in professional
education for all specialties and stakeholders who treat the vascular
patient.
About PQ Bypass
PQ Bypass, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based medical device company working
to transform the treatment of long-segment peripheral artery disease
with minimally invasive endovascular solutions.
PQ Bypass is operated by recognized leaders in the medical device
industry including veterans from Medtronic, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson,
and Stryker. The underlying technology and technique used in the
percutaneous DETOUR procedure were co-developed by two world-renowned
cardiologists and innovators, Dr. James Joye and Dr. Richard Heuser, who
are recognized experts in peripheral artery disease.
The DETOUR System is not available for sale in the U.S. For more
information, please visit www.pqbypass.com