Martin Shkreli Auctions Secret Wu-Tang Clan Album On eBay—And Receives Offer In Excess Of $1 Million



9/8/2017 6:37:39 AM

Martin Shkreli has received bids in excess of $1 million for his one-of-a-kind copy of a Wu-Tang Clan album.

The disgraced former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals, who was last month convicted of two counts of securities fraud, listed the album "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" on eBay earlier this week.

The auction had attracted a top bid of more than $100,000 by midday on Wednesday.

Read at CNBC


