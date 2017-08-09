Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Release: Two Pivotal Opdivo (Nivolumab) Trials Show Three-Year Survival Benefit In Patients With Previously Treated Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol-Myers
Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) today announced three-year overall
survival (OS) data from CheckMate -017 and CheckMate -057, two pivotal
Phase 3 randomized studies evaluating Opdivo versus docetaxel in
patients with previously treated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer
(NSCLC). In CheckMate -017, a trial in previously treated squamous
NSCLC, 16% of patients treated with Opdivo were alive at three
years (21/135) versus 6% of those treated with docetaxel (8/137) (HR
0.62; 95% CI: 0.48 to 0.80). In CheckMate -057, a trial in previously
treated non-squamous NSCLC, 18% of patients treated with Opdivo
were alive at three years (49/292) versus 9% of those treated with
docetaxel (26/290) (HR 0.73; 95% CI: 0.62 to 0.88). Similar to prior
reports, an OS benefit was observed across histologies, and three-year
survivors included patients whose tumors expressed PD-L1 and those that
did not. With three years’ minimum follow-up, no new safety signals were
identified for Opdivo, and the safety profile across both trials
was consistent with prior reports.
Enriqueta Felip, M.D., head of the Thoracic Tumors Group, Vall d’Hebron
Institute of Oncology, Barcelona, Spain, commented, “Opdivo is
already a standard of care in previously treated non-small cell lung
cancer across histologies, demonstrating durable, long-term survival in
two pivotal Phase 3 studies. Data from CheckMate -017 and CheckMate -057
continue to reinforce the compelling and sustained survival benefit
demonstrated with Opdivo for these patients even after three
years. These results are important for the clinical community and
represent the longest follow-up data reported for a PD-1 inhibitor
versus chemotherapy in second-line NSCLC.”