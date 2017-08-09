 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Bay Area's 23andMe is Gunning for a $200 Million Cash Raise



9/8/2017 6:32:15 AM

Personal genomics company 23andMe is "raising close to $200 million in a funding round led by Sequoia Capital," according to TechCrunch.

Price talk: A source tells Axios that the round is being done at a $1.5 billion pre-money valuation, which would be a significant step-up from where 23andMe last raised funding in late 2015. It's also likely that the total will come in a bit higher than $200 million, with existing investors like Fidelity expected to participate.

