Lexicon Pharma (LXRX) Reports Positive Pooled Continuous Glucose Monitoring Data From Pivotal Phase III inTandem1 And inTandem2 Studies Of Sotagliflozin

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced positive pooled continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) data from the pivotal Phase 3 inTandem1 and inTandem2 studies of sotagliflozin, an investigational dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibitor. At Week 24, patients treated with 200 mg and 400 mg doses of sotagliflozin spent a 5.4% and 11.7% greater proportion of the day, respectively, in the target glucose range of 70-180 mg/dL than those taking placebo, which translated into an additional 1.3 hours and 2.8 hours in a 24-hour period, respectively. These results were statistically significant (p=0.026 and p<0.001, respectively) and clinically meaningful for both doses of sotagliflozin.

"We are very pleased with today's results, which have important implications for the clinical management of glycemic control in patients with type 1 diabetes," said Paul Strumph, M.D., Lexicon's vice president of clinical research and development who leads the development program for sotagliflozin and has been living with type 1 diabetes for more than 50 years. "Every 1% increase in time in target glucose range of 70-180 mg/dL corresponds to up to 15 minutes a day not spent in hypo- or hyperglycemia. We believe that these highly favorable results represent an important key indicator of glucose control in addition to A1C reduction, and will be highly meaningful for patients as they seek to maintain glucose control throughout each day."

About Sotagliflozin

Discovered using Lexicon's unique approach to gene science, sotagliflozin is an investigational first-in-class, oral dual inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose co-transporter types 1 and 2 (SGLT1 and SGLT2). SGLT1 is responsible for glucose absorption in the gastrointestinal tract, and SGLT2 is responsible for glucose reabsorption by the kidney.

Lexicon entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi in November 2015 under which Lexicon granted Sanofi an exclusive, worldwide (excluding Japan), royalty-bearing right and license to develop, manufacture and commercialize sotagliflozin. Lexicon is responsible for all clinical development activities relating to type 1 diabetes and has exercised an exclusive option to co-promote and have a significant role, in collaboration with Sanofi, in the commercialization of sotagliflozin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes in the U.S. Sanofi is responsible for all clinical development and commercialization of sotagliflozin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes worldwide (excluding Japan) and is solely responsible for the commercialization of sotagliflozin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes outside the U.S. (excluding Japan).

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is applying a unique approach to gene science based on Nobel Prize-winning technology to discover and develop precise medicines for patients with serious, chronic conditions. Through its Genome5000 program, Lexicon scientists have studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes over the last 20 years and have identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. In addition to its first commercial product, XERMELO® (telotristat ethyl), Lexicon has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in clinical and pre-clinical development in diabetes and metabolism and neuropathic pain. For additional information please visit www.lexpharma.com.

