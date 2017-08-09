|
Single And Divorced Men Are Nearly FOUR TIMES More Likely To Be Frail In Old Age, Columbia University Study Reveals
9/8/2017 6:19:16 AM
Researchers from Columbia University analyzed 5,086 men aged 65 and over who volunteered to participate in a study investigating bone fractures in osteoporosis.
At the start of the study, all of its participants could walk and lived independently, and none had undergone hip replacements.
Frailty was measured at the start of the study and, on average, 4.6 years later.
comments powered by