 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Single And Divorced Men Are Nearly FOUR TIMES More Likely To Be Frail In Old Age, Columbia University Study Reveals



9/8/2017 6:19:16 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Researchers from Columbia University analyzed 5,086 men aged 65 and over who volunteered to participate in a study investigating bone fractures in osteoporosis.

At the start of the study, all of its participants could walk and lived independently, and none had undergone hip replacements.

Frailty was measured at the start of the study and, on average, 4.6 years later.

Read at Daily Mail UK


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 