How Too Much Beer, Hot Dogs Increases Colon Cancer Risk, Harvard Reveals



9/8/2017 6:17:10 AM

Eating hotdogs, bacon and other processed meat regularly or drinking more than two alcoholic drinks daily may increase the risk of colorectal cancer, a study has warned.

Other factors found to increase colorectal cancer include eating high amounts of red meat (above 500 grammes a week), such as beef or pork; and being overweight or obese, researchers said.



