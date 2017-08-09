|
2 Biotechs That Could be the Next M&A Targets
9/8/2017 6:16:47 AM
Following Gilead Sciences' decision to buy Kite Pharma for $11.9 billion in cash, we couldn't help but wonder what other healthcare stocks could be takeover targets, too.
In this episode of The Motley Fool's Industry Focus Healthcare podcast, contributor Todd Campbell joins host Kristine Harjes to discuss how Juno Therapeutics' pursuit of a safer CAR-T cancer drug could make it a merger and acquisition target and how Mazor Robotics' robots are disrupting spine surgery and catching Medtronic's eye in the process.
comments powered by