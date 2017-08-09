 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Vampire Lore’s Origins Brought To Light By Digging Into Genetic Sequences



9/8/2017 6:11:13 AM

In less enlightened times, anyone with a pale appearance, nocturnal habits, and a habit of drinking animal blood—should blood transfusions have been unavailable—may have been accused of being a vampire. We now know, however, that these attributes aren’t necessarily signs of the undead. Instead, they may point to a medical condition, to one of several porphyrias, the most common of which is called erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

