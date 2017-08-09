 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Researchers Develop 3-D-Printed Biomaterials That Degrade On Demand, Brown University Reveals



9/8/2017 5:59:27 AM

Brown University engineers have demonstrated a technique for making 3-D-printed biomaterials that can degrade on demand, which can be useful in making intricately patterned microfluidic devices or in making cell cultures than can change dynamically during experiments.

“It’s a bit like Legos,” said Ian Wong, an assistant professor in Brown’s School of Engineering and co-author of the research. “We can attach polymers together to build 3-D structures, and then gently detach them again under biocompatible conditions.”



