Exiting Novartis AG (NVS) CEO Sets His Sights on Silicon Valley and Its Biotech Startups



9/8/2017 5:56:15 AM

The biggest surprise about Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez’s departure on Monday was buried in the quote in the company’s press release where he talked about spending more time with his family. His family, he said, is “ready to return to Silicon Valley.”

With that simple clause, Jimenez, 57, indicated that he is looking for a second act – and gave a picture of what he thought that second act will be after running the Basel, Switzerland-based drugmaker.

“When I think of what really excites me, it’s where biology comes together with technology, like when you think about what’s happening right now in the Valley in California,” Jimenez said when I caught up with him by phone.

Read at Forbes


