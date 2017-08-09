Bionik Laboratories Corp. (BNKL) Taps a New CEO

TORONTO and BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCQB: BNKL) ("Bionik" or the "Company"), a robotics company focused on providing rehabilitation and assistive technology solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Eric Dusseux, a director of the Company since July 2017, as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2017. Dr. Dusseux is a proven executive who has spent the past 15 years focused on helping companies in the healthcare sector develop and execute strategic growth and commercialization plans. Peter Bloch will continue to serve Bionik in the capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company and will consult with the Company during the management transition.

"We are delighted that Eric has chosen to accept the role of Chief Executive Officer at Bionik," said Mr. Bloch. "His proven entrepreneurial ability to drive commercialization and growth strategy in domestic and international markets, and his experience in building and leading strategic alliances will be significant assets for Bionik. Eric's appointment coincides with our efforts to expand our global sales and marketing efforts and develop strategic distribution agreements and partnerships targeting hospital and mass markets."

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Dusseux said, "I am excited to be joining the management team of Bionik at a very important time for the Company. We believe that the approach that the Company has taken to focus on evidence-based medicine results ahead of sales and marketing efforts both provides validation for our products and differentiates us from other companies in our field. I look forward to broadening our innovative clinical product platform and helping to bring our products under development from the hospital to the home as we pursue mass market opportunities."

About Eric Dusseux

Prior to joining Bionik, Dr. Dusseux was President of Europe and a director for Auregen BioTherapeutics SA, a 3D bioprinting tissue engineering biotechnology company headquartered in Switzerland, that he formed while at Bemido SA, a family office, with the support of Gurnet Point Capital and Waypoint.

From 2012 through 2016, Dr. Dusseux served as an Executive Committee Member in the Corporate Strategy Department of Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccine division of Sanofi. Among other responsibilities, Dr. Dusseux, Vice-President Corporate Strategy, was responsible for business intelligence, strategic and business planning, and corporate development.

Before joining Sanofi Pasteur, Dr. Dusseux served as Vice-President, MAGE-A3 Medicines Development Leader, within the Immunotherapeutics Business Unit at GSK Biologicals, a division of GlaxoSmithKline, in charge of therapeutic vaccines against cancer.

Dr. Dusseux also gained significant experience providing strategic advice for numerous pharmaceutical, medical device, payer and biotechnology clients, while working for the Boston Consulting Group from 2002 to 2007.

Dr. Dusseux is a Medical Doctor, specializing in Public Health. Dr. Dusseux also holds a Master of Science in Physical Chemistry and is a graduate of the French Business School H.E.C. in Paris (MBA, Isa).

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories (OTCQB:BNKL) is a robotics company focused on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home. The Company has a portfolio of products focused on upper and lower extremity rehabilitation for stroke and other mobility-impaired patients, including three products on the market and four products in varying stages of development.

For more information, please visit www.bioniklabs.com

