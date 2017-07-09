Angle Announces New Research With Parsortix Demonstrates Ability To Identify Key Proteins Involved In Breast Cancer Cell Growth And Survival

GUILDFORD, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - September 04, 2017) - Angle PLC (AIM: AGL) (OTCQX: ANPCY)

NEW RESEARCH WITH PARSORTIX DEMONSTRATES ABILITY TO IDENTIFY KEY PROTEINS INVOLVED IN BREAST CANCER CELL GROWTH AND SURVIVAL

Parsortix harvests relevant cells missed by antibody-based systems

ANGLE plc (AIM: AGL; OTCQX: ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is pleased to announce the publication of research by Heinrich Heine University of Duesseldorf (Duesseldorf) demonstrating the measurement of key proteins in breast cancer using Parsortix, which may advise therapy decisions in breast cancer treatment.

The research has been published in the International Journal of Molecular Science and is available at http://angleplc.com/library/publications/.

Duesseldorf have shown in their study of 47 metastatic breast cancer patients that the Parsortix system harvests clinically relevant cancer cells for analysis that other systems miss (EpCAM low/negative CTCs) and confirmed this by demonstrating that Parsortix can harvest such cells from the waste product of the leading antibody-based system.

Duesseldorf established protocols combining Parsortix with the downstream CellCelector micromanipulator to enable the individual processing of CTCs (circulating tumour cells) as single cells so that the heterogeneity of the patient's cancer can be investigated. The downstream analysis included Sanger sequencing investigating the presence or absence of PIK3CA, one of the most frequently mutated genes in invasive breast cancer which confers remarkable selective growth gain to the cell.

In the publication, the researchers state that the mutational analysis of the PIK3CA within EpCAM low/negative CTCs (i.e. CTCs that can be harvested by Parsortix but not by antibody-based systems) may allow personalised HER2-targeted therapies.

Duesseldorf is a customer of ANGLE and its research work is independent of the Company.

ANGLE Founder and Chief Executive, Andrew Newland, commented:

"These results published in a leading peer-reviewed journal are further demonstration of the key advantages of the Parsortix system. Our strategy of getting the Parsortix system widely used in leading cancer research centres is working well with customers driving growth in the body of evidence behind Parsortix."

About ANGLE plc

ANGLE is a world-leading liquid biopsy company commercialising a disruptive platform technology that can capture cells circulating in blood, such as cancer cells, even when they are as rare in number as one cell in one billion blood cells, and harvest the cells for analysis.

ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the Parsortix™ system and it enables a liquid biopsy (simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest. Parsortix is the subject of granted patents in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Japan and Australia and three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures live cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. Parsortix has a CE Mark for Europe and FDA authorisation is in process for the United States.

ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres. These Key Opinion Leaders are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. Details are available here http://www.angleplc.com/the-company/collaborators/

The analysis of the cells that can be harvested from patient blood with ANGLE's Parsortix system has the potential to help deliver personalised cancer care offering profound improvements in clinical and health economic outcomes in the treatment and diagnosis of various forms of cancer.

The global increase in cancer to a 1 in 3 lifetime incidence is set to drive a multi-billion dollar clinical market. The Parsortix system is designed to be compatible with existing major medtech analytical platforms and to act as a companion diagnostic for major pharma in helping to identify patients that will benefit from a particular drug and then monitoring the drug's effectiveness.

As well as cancer, the Parsortix technology has the potential for deployment with several other important cell types in the future.

ANGLE stock trades on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AGL and in New York on the OTC-QX under the ticker symbol ANPCY. For further information please visit: www.angleplc.com

