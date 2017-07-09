biOasis Announces Formation Of Scientific Advisory Board To Advance The Science For The Company’s Blood-Brain Barrier Drug Delivery Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BIOASIS
TECHNOLOGIES INC. (OTCQB:BIOAF;TSX.V:BTI), a
biopharmaceutical company focused on overcoming the limitations of
therapeutic drug delivery across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and into
the central nervous system for the treatment of neurological diseases
and disorders, today announced the appointments of Prof. John H.
Krystal, M.D., Jeffrey L. Cummings, M.D. and John P. Wikswo, Jr., Ph.D.
to its newly established Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). These
independent experts will serve as a strategic resource to biOasis as it
continues to advance the company’s proprietary drug delivery platform.
Dr. Krystal will serve as chairman of the SAB.
“I’m excited to serve as chair of the biOasis SAB and to work with Mark
again,” said Dr. Krystal. “Most drugs created to treat central nervous
system diseases and disorders fail because they aren't optimally
designed to be delivered in sufficient quantities to the brain. I look
forward to working with Mark and his team to untap the potential of the
biOasis platform in the development of differentiated treatments for
previously untreatable neurological diseases and disorders.”
Additional members will be added once their institutions approve their
membership to the biOasis SAB. The SAB will be comprised of leaders from
the academic, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries from
discovery, translational medicine and clinical development areas The SAB
will work closely with the biOasis management team to advance the
development of the Company’s proprietary BBB drug delivery platform, xB3.
The role of the SAB is to provide strategic guidance and direction for
the biOasis in-house development programs as well as strategic research
alliances. The SAB will also play a role in guiding and prioritizing the
company’s research investment.
“I am intrigued by the proprietary xB3 BBB drug delivery
technology that biOasis has developed and I am eager to assist with the
strategy for its development,” said Dr. Cummings.
"I am excited at the opportunity of working with biOasis and their SAB.
This is translational science at its best -- my academic research group
received five years of funding from NIH/NCATS to develop a neurovascular
unit on a chip and the supporting hardware. We learned a lot from our
experiments, colleagues, pharma, and organ-on-chip companies, and are
proceeding to develop on-chip disease models. Now I can help guide the
development of a specific therapeutic platform," said Dr. Wikswo.
“We are honored to welcome Dr. Krystal, Dr. Cummings and Dr. Wikswo to
the new biOasis SAB. Having worked with Professors Krystal and Cummings
previously, I’ve been fortunate to have had their guidance and support
on several key studies. They helped guide my translational research
during one of the most productive periods in my career. I can’t wait to
work with them again. Dr. Wikswo adds significant BBB experience to our
board. His work developing a BBB on a chip as part of his
organs-on-a-chip program has been extraordinary and I look forward to
working with him as well. They are all true leaders in their fields,"
said Mark Day, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, biOasis
Technologies, Inc. “Our new SAB members will provide a tremendous
knowledge base that will help to inform our approach to our ongoing
research and clinical development activities. Their collective knowledge
and guidance will be invaluable as we advance our in-house research
programs and external research alliances."
Professor John H. Krystal, M.D. is the Robert L. McNeil, Jr.,
professor of translational research, chair of the department of
psychiatry, and professor of neuroscience at the Yale University School
of Medicine and chief of psychiatry at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Dr.
Krystal has published extensively on the neurobiology and treatment of
schizophrenia, alcoholism, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and
depression. Notably, he led the discovery of the rapid antidepressant
effects of ketamine in humans. Dr. Krystal is the director of the
National Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism Advisory Council Center for the
Translational Neuroscience of Alcoholism and the Clinical Neuroscience
Division of the VA National Center for PTSD. Dr. Krystal is a member of
the U.S. National Academy of Medicine. Currently, he is president of the
International College of Neuropsychopharmacology, a member of the
National Institute of Mental Health National Mental Health Advisory
Council and editor of Biological Psychiatry.
Dr. Krystal received his bachelor of science degree in behavioral
sciences from the University of Chicago and his doctor of medicine
degree from Yale University School of Medicine. He completed his
residency in the Yale Psychiatry Residency Training Program.
Jeffrey L. Cummings, M.D., is director of the Cleveland Clinic
Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas and Cleveland, the Camille
and Larry Ruvo Chair of the Neurological Institute of Cleveland Clinic
and professor of medicine (neurology) at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner
College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University. Dr. Cummings is
principal investigator/director of the National Institutes of
Health/National Institute of General Medical Sciences-funded Center for
Neurodegeneration and Translational Neuroscience.
Dr. Cummings is a world-renowned Alzheimer’s researcher and leader of
clinical trials. He has been recognized for his research and leadership
contributions in the field of Alzheimer’s disease through the Henderson
Award of the American Geriatrics Society (2006), the Ronald and Nancy
Reagan Research Award of the national Alzheimer’s Association (2008),
and the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Society for Behavioral and
Cognitive Neurology (2017). In 2010, he was honored by the American
Association of Geriatric Psychiatry with their Distinguished Scientist
Award. He was featured in the Gentleman’s Quarterly (June 2009) as a
“Rockstar of Science.” Dr. Cummings’ interests embrace clinical trials,
developing new therapies for brain diseases, and the interface of
neuroscience and society.
Dr. Cummings was formerly professor of neurology and psychiatry at the
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), director of the Mary S.
Easton Center for Alzheimer’s Disease Research at UCLA, and director of
the Deane F. Johnson Center for Neurotherapeutics at UCLA. He is past
president of the Behavioral Neurology Society and of the American
Neuropsychiatric Association. Dr. Cummings has authored or edited 39
books and published over 700 peer-reviewed papers.
Dr. Cummings completed his neurology residency and a fellowship in
behavioral neurology at Boston University, Boston. His U.S. training was
followed by a research fellowship in neuropathology and neuropsychiatry
at the National Hospital for Nervous Diseases, Queen Square, London.
John P. Wikswo, Jr., Ph.D., is the Gordon A. Cain University
professor at Vanderbilt University and is the founding director of the
Vanderbilt Institute for Integrative Biosystems Research and Education.
He has been on the Vanderbilt faculty since 1977. His research has
included superconducting magnetometry, the measurement and modeling of
cardiac, neural and gastric electric and magnetic fields and
non-destructive testing of aging aircraft. In 1980, he and his group
made the first measurement of the magnetic field of a nerve impulse.
As a tenured member of the departments of biomedical engineering,
molecular physiology and biophysics, and physics and astronomy, he is
guiding the development of microfabricated devices, optical instruments
and software for studying how living cells interact with each other and
their environment and respond to drugs, chemical/biological agents, and
other toxins, thereby providing insights into systems biology,
physiology, medicine and toxicology.
He has over 200 publications, is a fellow of seven professional
societies, and has received 22 patents. He loves teaching and learning,
and sharing his enthusiasm for research and inventing with high-school
students, undergraduates and graduate students. He is happiest when he
is tinkering and doing plumbing, carpentry and wiring, either on his
house or the ones that he and his group are building to grow cells and
miniature human organs. His group’s work on organ-on-chips focuses on
the development of intelligent well plates that serve as perfusion
controllers, microclinical analyzers and microformulators; developing a
blood-brain barrier on a chip; and integrating multiple organs to create
a milli-homunculus from coupled organs on chips. To learn more about the
development of a microfluidic device containing human cells which can
model the blood-brain barrier, visit: https://www.technologynetworks.com/neuroscience/videos/blood-brain-barrier-on-a-chip-29073
Dr. Wikswo trained as a physicist and he received his bachelor of arts
degree from the University of Virginia, and his doctor of philosophy
degree from Stanford University.
About biOasis
biOasis Technologies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on
overcoming the limitations of therapeutic drug delivery across the
blood-brain barrier (BBB). The delivery of therapeutics across the BBB
represents the single greatest challenge in treating neurological
disorders. The company is developing and commercializing a proprietary
brain delivery technology to address unmet medical needs in the
treatment of central nervous system diseases and disorders. The company
maintains headquarters in Vancouver, Canada with offices in Connecticut,
United States. biOasis trades on the OTCQB under the symbol “BIOAF” and
on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “BTI.” For more information
about the company please visit www.bioasis.ca.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable
Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical
fact, including without limitation statements containing the words
“believe”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”,
“intend”, “expect” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking
statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties
and other factors that may cause our actual results, events or
developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any
future results, events or developments express or implied by such
forward-looking statements or information. Such factors include, among
others, our stage of development, lack of any product revenues,
additional capital requirements, risk associated with the completion of
clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval to market our
products, the ability to protect our intellectual property, dependence
on collaborative partners and the prospects for negotiating additional
corporate collaborations or licensing arrangements and their timing.
Specifically, certain risks and uncertainties that could cause such
actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements and information to differ materially from any future events
or results expressed or implied by such statements and information
include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties that:
products that we develop may not succeed in preclinical or clinical
trials, or future products in our targeted corporate objectives; our
future operating results are uncertain and likely to fluctuate; we may
not be able to raise additional capital; we may not be successful in
establishing additional corporate collaborations or licensing
arrangements; we may not be able to establish marketing and the costs of
launching our products may be greater than anticipated; we have no
experience in commercial manufacturing; we may face unknown risks
related to intellectual property matters; we face increased competition
from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and other factors as
described in detail in our filings with the Canadian securities
regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com.
Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which
are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All
forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on our
current expectations and we undertake no obligation to revise or update
such forward- looking statements and information to reflect subsequent
events or circumstances, except as required by law.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mark Day, Ph.D.
President
& Chief Executive Officer
biOasis Technologies, Inc.
“Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider
(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)
accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release”