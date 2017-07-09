Idera Pharma (IDRA) To Host Investor Conference Call On Monday, September 11, 2017 At 9:00 A.M. E.T.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and EXTON, Pa., Sept. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing toll-like receptor and RNA therapeutics for patients with cancer and rare diseases, today announced that the company will host an investor conference call and webcast on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss IMO-2125 data presentations at the Third Annual CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference and the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress, which will take place on Friday, September 8, 2017 and Sunday, September 10, 2017, respectively.



To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 882-7837 (domestic) and (574) 990-9824 (international). The webcast can be accessed live or in archived form in the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.iderapharma.com. The company plans to post a slide presentation on Monday, September 11, 2017 to the Idera corporate website in the “Investors” section which will be referenced during the conference call. Archived versions will also be available on the Company’s website after the event for 90 days.

About IMO-2125

IMO-2125 is a toll-like receptor (TLR) 9 agonist that received orphan drug designation from the FDA in 2017 for the treatment of melanoma Stages IIb to IV. It signals the immune system to create and activate cancer-fighting cells (T-cells) to target solid tumors in refractory melanoma patients. Currently approved immuno-oncology treatments for patients with metastatic melanoma, specifically check-point inhibitors, work for some but not all, as many patients’ immune response is missing or weak and thus they do not benefit from the checkpoint therapy making them so-called “refractory”. The combination of ipilimumab and IMO-2125 appears to activate an immune response in these patients who have exhausted all options. Intratumoral injections with IMO-2125 is designed to selectively enable the T-cells to recognize and attack cancers that remained elusive and unrecognized by the immune system exposed to checkpoint inhibitors alone, while limiting toxicity or impact on healthy cells in the body.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Harnessing the approach of the earliest researchers in immunotherapy and the company’s vast experience in developing proprietary immunology platforms, Idera’s lead development program is focused on priming the immune system to play a more powerful role in fighting cancer, ultimately increasing the number of people who can benefit from immunotherapy. Idera continues to invest in research and development, and is committed to working with investigators and partners who share the common goal of addressing the unmet needs of patients suffering from rare, life-threatening diseases. To learn more about Idera, visit www.iderapharma.com.





