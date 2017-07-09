mProve Health And Greenphire Partner To Deliver A First-Of-Its-Kind Patient Engagement Solution

mProve Health integrates ClinCard with its patient engagement app to boost retention, compliance and improve patients’ clinical trial experience

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- DPharm: Disruptive Innovations to Advance Clinical Trials -- mProve Health, a leading provider of mobile technologies for patient engagement and electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA), and Greenphire, the global leader in clinical payment automation, today announced a partnership to provide patients with real-time access to ClinCard payment details via mProve's engagement app, mPal.

mPal is a robust, regulatory-compliant mobile solution for patients to receive study appointment and medication reminders, access their study visit schedule, documents, research site, and education materials, among other services such as the ability to request a lab courier pickup. Through this exclusive partnership, clinical trial participants who are receiving payments or reimbursements via the most widely accepted and adopted participant payment solution, ClinCard, can have real-time access to their balance and payment history directly through mPal.

"mPal has become a patient engagement solution of choice for 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies—making real-time trial payment information available in the app is a natural product extension," said Jeff Lee, CEO, mProve Health. "Since ClinCard is the most widely used patient payment solution, Greenphire is an ideal partner for us. We value Greenphire's long standing commitment to delivering a high-quality participant experience, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact our partnership will have on our customers."

Adding ClinCard capabilities to the mPal app creates a single, mobile touchpoint for patients to access their study services, eliminating the need to use different systems. The combined solution will improve patients' clinical trial experience and make it easier for them to fulfill study commitments.

"The integration with mProve Health strengthens our product offering, further supporting our commitment to simplifying clinical trial participation and reducing any financial barriers that might impact retention," said Jim Murphy, CEO, Greenphire. "This integration illustrates Greenphire's investment in supporting the mobile health experience and we're excited to integrate with such an innovative partner."

The barriers to patient recruitment, retention and protocol adherence can have a significant impact on clinical research. According to CenterWatch, the average dropout rate across all clinical trials is around 30 percent; highlighting the importance of technologies that make participation easier.

Gretchen Goller, Global Head of Patient Recruitment at ICON plc, has first-hand experience using both solutions in pivotal clinical trials. Commenting on the integration, she said: "Both mProve Health's mobile engagement solution and Greenphire's ClinCard have proven to be valuable assets for ICON's clients. Combining these two solutions into one patient touchpoint aligns perfectly with our model for delivering patient-centric services to our sponsors."

mProve Health and Greenphire will be exhibiting at the 7th Annual DPharm: Disruptive Innovation to Advance Clinical Trials Conference, which is being held in Boston, MA, September 7-8, 2017, at booths #38 and #2, respectively. For more information, contact mProve Health or Greenphire to arrange a demo.

About Greenphire

Greenphire is the leader in global clinical trial payment solutions. Greenphire's best-in-class solutions optimize clinical trial performance by simplifying and streamlining payment processes from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. Greenphire's ClinCard and eClinicalGPS solutions easily handle any type of trial design and complexity, resulting in more accurate and compliant payments globally for both sites and patients. The choice of industry leaders worldwide, Greenphire provides better performance and better data, resulting in better trials. Learn more at www.greenphire.com.

About mProve Health

mProve Health is a leading provider of mobile technologies for life science companies, helping them connect better with patients. The company offers industry-grade, regulatory compliant mobile solutions for patient recruitment, patient engagement, and electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA). mProve's applications are used by 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, 15,000 clinical research sites in over 60 countries, and they are translated in over 50 languages to support patients across the globe. The company was founded in 2010 by Jeff Lee, CEO, an entrepreneur and mobile engagement strategist who founded three prior successful ventures, and Denis Curtin, PhD, CSO, a pharmacologist and pharmaceutical industry veteran. Learn more at www.mprove.com.

Media Contacts

Greenphire: Kathleen Fusco

(267) 828-4862

Kathleen.Fusco@greenphire.com

mProve Health: Michelle Valentine

+44 77434 29868

michellevalentinepr@outlook.com