Dermira (DERM) Presents New Data On Late-Stage Programs At Leading European Dermatology Congress

New findings from the glycopyrronium tosylate Phase 3 program highlight potential benefits of the investigational treatment and the impact of primary axillary hyperhidrosis on patients’ daily activities



In collaboration with UCB, new 48-week data and quality of life findings from three clinical trials evaluating CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis will also be presented

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing biotech ingenuity to medical dermatology by delivering differentiated, new therapies to the millions of patients living with chronic skin conditions, today announced that data from its glycopyrronium tosylate (formerly DRM04) and CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) Phase 3 clinical programs will be presented in poster sessions at the 26th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress, taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, September 13 – 17.

Newly reported data from the Phase 3 glycopyrronium tosylate clinical program will highlight the impact of primary axillary hyperhidrosis (excessive underarm sweating) on the daily lives of patients before and following four weeks of treatment with glycopyrronium tosylate. Primary axillary hyperhidrosis is a medical condition in which sweating occurs beyond what is needed for normal body temperature regulation. Glycopyrronium tosylate is designed to block sweat production by inhibiting the interaction between acetylcholine and the cholinergic receptors responsible for sweat gland activation.

Dermira and UCB will also present new 48-week clinical efficacy data and quality of life findings from the Phase 3 clinical program evaluating CIMIZA in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis. CIMZIA is not currently approved for the treatment of psoriasis by any regulatory authority worldwide.

“We are pleased to be presenting data that allow us to share the advancements made toward the treatment of skin conditions like plaque psoriasis and hyperhidrosis, which research shows can have a profound negative impact on a person’s overall quality of life,” said Eugene A. Bauer, M.D., chief medical officer of Dermira and a dermatologist. “The new findings that will be presented for the glycopyrronium tosylate and CIMZIA Phase 3 programs provide important new insights into how these potential treatment options could one day have both a meaningful clinical benefit and offer improvements in how patients manage these conditions.”

Glycopyrronium tosylate abstracts of interest:

Title: Burden of Axillary Hyperhidrosis Using a Patient-Reported Outcome Measure to Assess Impact on Activities and Bothersomeness

Title: Patient-Reported Outcomes From Two Randomized, Double-Blind, Vehicle-Controlled Phase 3 Trials in Axillary Hyperhidrosis (ATMOS-1 & ATMOS-2)

Title: Confirmatory Psychometric Evaluation of the Axillary Sweating Daily Diary: A Validated Patient-Reported Outcome Measure to Assess Axillary Hyperhidrosis Sweating Severity

CIMZIA abstracts of interest:

Title: Maintenance of Response With Certolizumab Pegol for the Treatment of Chronic Plaque Psoriasis: Results of a 32-Week Re-Randomized Maintenance Period From an Ongoing Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Active- and Placebo-Controlled Study (CIMPACT)

Title: Certolizumab Pegol for the Treatment of Chronic Plaque Psoriasis: DLQI and WPAI Patient-Reported Outcomes From an Ongoing Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Active- and Placebo-Controlled Study (CIMPACT)

Title: Maintenance of Response With Certolizumab Pegol for the Treatment of Chronic Plaque Psoriasis: 48-Week Results From Two Ongoing Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Studies (CIMPASI-1 and CIMPASI-2)

Title: Certolizumab Pegol for the Treatment of Chronic Plaque Psoriasis: DLQI and WPAI Patient-Reported Outcomes From Two Ongoing Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Studies (CIMPASI-1 and CIMPASI-2)

About Glycopyrronium Tosylate

Glycopyrronium tosylate is formulated as a once-daily anticholinergic agent, administered as a topical wipe that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis. Glycopyrronium tosylate is designed to block sweat production by inhibiting the interaction between acetylcholine and the cholinergic receptors responsible for sweat gland activation.

About Cimzia® In the US

Cimzia® is the only Fc-free, PEGylated anti-TNF (Tumor Necrosis Factor). Cimzia® has a high affinity for human TNF-alpha, selectively neutralizing the pathophysiological effects of TNF-alpha.

Cimzia® is indicated for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis, adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), and adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS). In addition, it is indicated for reducing signs and symptoms of Crohn's disease and maintaining clinical response in adult patients with moderately to severely active disease who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy. See important safety information including risk of serious bacterial, viral and fungal infections and tuberculosis below.

CIMZIA® is a registered trademark of the UCB Group of Companies.

About Dermira

Dermira is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing biotech ingenuity to medical dermatology by delivering differentiated, new therapies to the millions of patients living with chronic skin conditions. Dermira is committed to understanding the needs of both patients and physicians and using its insight to identify and develop leading-edge medical dermatology programs. Dermira’s pipeline includes three late-stage candidates that could have a profound impact on the lives of patients: CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol), for which marketing applications have been submitted for potential approval for the treatment of moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis in collaboration with UCB Pharma S.A.; glycopyrronium tosylate (formerly DRM04), which has completed a Phase 3 program for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis (excessive underarm sweating); and olumacostat glasaretil (formerly DRM01), in Phase 3 development for the treatment of acne vulgaris. Dermira is headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif. For more information, please visit www.dermira.com.

